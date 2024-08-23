‘Sana All May Internet Act’ bill hurdles House on final reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, Aug. 21, approved on third and final reading the proposed measure whose ultimate objective is for the government to provide a “cheaper and more accessible” Internet for all.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved House Bill (HB) 10699, also known as the “Sana All May Internet Act,” with a vote of 203.

The bill eliminates the spectrum users fee (SUF) that telcos currently pay to the national government regulator for the use of specific frequencies.

Among others, the measure seeks to enable the proliferation of Wi-Fi technology usage and facilitate infrastructure development, eventually lowering the cost of delivering telecommunications services to end users.

It likewise aims to “promote the acceleration of internet use in the country and the expansion of Wi-Fi technology and infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas so the poor and underprivileged shall have access to reliable, accessible, and affordable connectivity.”

“The State recognizes the vital role of telecommunication in nation building and as such, it shall implement measures to provide communication standards suitable to the needs and aspirations of the nation,” the lawmakers pointed out.

“To this end, the government shall allocate the radio frequency spectrum to promote the adoption of appropriate technologies and best practices, an interference-free environment, and the highest service standards and shall assign the radio frequency spectrum to service providers capable of efficiently and effectively using it to meet public demand for telecommunications and data transmission services,” they added.

With the zero SUF, the lawmakers believe the measure will “encourage and empower small players in the industry to provide affordable internet services, especially in the unserved and underserved areas.”

The approved measure covers Wi-Fi frequencies at 2.4-2.4835 GHz, 5.150- 5.350 GHz, and 5.470-5.850 GHz, and any other frequency band that the NTC may deem open and unprotected after due notice and hearing.

Under the measure, the State, through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commissions (NTC), are prohibited from imposing a levy, charge, or collecting fees from the telcos for their use of the specified Wi-Fi frequencies.

However, the bill authorizes the NTC to add to the list of the frequencies enumerated under the Act, “should there be in the future, pursuant to internationally agreed standards, changes in technologies, and as public safety and security may require, any new frequency that may fall or be included into the definition of open and unprotected spectrum.”

The lawmakers clarified that the measure shall in no way amend or repeal “The Free Internet Access in Public Places Act” (Republic Act 10929).

The NTC and the DICT are directed to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the provisions of the Act within 60 days from its effectivity.