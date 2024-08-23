Smart rolls out cheapest 5G device for P5,450

To democratize access to 5G technology, PLDT-owned mobile operator Smart Communications has teamed up with Chinese tech firm ZTE to exclusively offer the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G, its most affordable 5G device for P5,450.

The Smart ZTE Blade A75 features a 50-MP AI camera to capture high-resolution images and videos. Apart from its main camera, it also has a Bokeh Depth Camera, a dual AI camera feature, and RAW Super Night Mode for taking more creative and stunning images.

To deliver vibrant visuals, the device sports a large 6.6” HD+ 120Hz display. It also features high-quality DTS Audio technology, providing superior volume and sound quality.

All these features are powered by its 8GB (4+4) RAM for a smooth performance and 128GB ROM UFS 3.1 for ample storage.

Last but not the least, the device comes in an exquisite metallic and glass mirror finish for a premium look and feel.

Despite all the features, this mid-range 5G device is priced at an affordable LTE price-point of P5,450.

Smart executives led by Alex Caeg, head of consumer wireless business, (center), lead the launch of the company’s exclusive 5G device offering from ZTE

Smart’s launch of the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G reinforces its push for ‘5G for All,’ enabling more Filipinos to enjoy the game-changing benefits of 5G technology in their daily activities.

“In the same way that Smart ushered in the massive adoption of GSM and LTE technology through budget-friendly offers, we now want to bring 5G to all Filipinos so they can level up their mobile experience,” said Alex O. Caeg, head of Smart consumer wireless business.

“Price remains the biggest barrier for many Filipinos to upgrade to a 5G smartphone. We aim to break that barrier with the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G, which is quite a steal considering its features and inclusions. Now, there’s no more reason to hold off upgrading to a 5G device and enjoying a differentiated experience in terms of ultrafast speeds, reliable coverage, and ultra-low latency,” Caeg added.

For even more value, users can get the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G with a Smart Prepaid Bundle, which comes with a 5 GB open access data and 300 All Net Texts, 30 Mins All Net Calls valid for 3 days; and 8GB Unli TikTok, Unli Net Texts valid for 7 days, once a month for 3 months, enabling subscribers to connect online, and make the most of the device right away.

With a Smart Prepaid SIM, users can also enjoy access to Smart Prepaid’s promos to suit their lifestyle, like the data-packed Power All offers, the no-expiration Magic Data offers, and the no-limit Unli Data offers, among others.

To make it even more accessible and budget-friendly, the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G will also be available via six months installment at absolutely 0% interest, or P 908.33 for 6 months, at Smart Stores, Smart Online Store, and partner stores nationwide.

Users can also get the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G with Smart Postpaid’s Plans+ 999, which comes with Unli 5G, Unlimited AllNet Calls and Texts, Unlimited AllNet Landline Calls, 20 GB open access data and entertainment perks, among other inclusions.

As a 5G device exclusive to Smart, the Smart ZTE Blade A75 is tuned to maximize Smart’s mobile network with its Carrier Aggregation feature so that it delivers fast speeds and reliable coverage – whether users are in a 5G- or 4G-covered area.