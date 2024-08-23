UGREEN intros fast-charging, high-capacity powerbanks in PH

UGREEN, a global manufacturer of electronic devices and accessories, has introduced a sleek and powerful series featuring the 20,000mAh 130W and 12,000mAh 100W Nexode power bank variants.

The new products combine ultra-portability with rapid charging and impressive capacity, built with high-quality lithium-ion battery cells for reliable performance.

The UGREEN Nexode Powerbank 20,000mAh 130W variant is a powerhouse that is efficient for charging laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

USB-C1 provides up to 100W of power, boosting a MacBook Pro 16” up to 43 percent or an iPhone 15 Pro up to 55 percent in just 30 minutes, to ensure users are always ready to go.

USB-C1 (100W Max) and USB-C2 (30W Max) provide rapid charging for laptops and phones simultaneously, featuring advanced 21,700 battery cells for high energy density and durability, and supporting up to 1,000 cycles for lasting power.

Meanwhile, seamlessly blending power and convenience for first-time or emergency power bank users is the UGREEN Nexode Powerbank 12,000mAh 100W variant.

This model is perfect for those who need portable and efficient charging solutions without the extra bulk. It provides ample capacity for charging smaller devices or serves as emergency power, with a robust 100-watt output from its USB-C port.

Additionally, this power bank is an accessible alternative for high-wattage needs, featuring a 22.5-watt USB-A port for simultaneous fast charging of other compatible gadgets. Its travel-safe 44.4Wh capacity also complies with standard airline regulations.

The UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 130W and 12,000mAh 100W power banks are versatile charging solutions compatible with over 1,000 devices including MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 15 series, Galaxy S24/S23 Ultra, and more, as well as gaming consoles such as Steam Deck and Nintendo.

They also feature trickle charging mode for low-current devices such as Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches, allowing users to charge up to three devices at once.

They furthermore come with digital displays to enhance the user experience and provide a quick view of the battery level, allowing users to easily monitor charging status.

The UGREEN Nexode 12,000mAh 100W power bank features an LCD screen that provides clear, easy-to-read battery-level information for simple power status checking, while the 20,000mAh 130W variant presents a high-resolution Thin Film Transistor (TFT) screen that intelligently displays battery level, real-time voltage, current, and power for different interfaces, adding convenience and control.

Both power banks sport sophisticated column design and sturdy build with a V-0 flame-retardant casing for added safety, and a sleek spray-painted finish which matches modern aesthetics.

These UGREEN Nexode power banks have 13 layers of protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, and extreme temperature, designed with safety in mind to ensure a worry-free charging experience.

The faster heat reduction and the ThermalGuard System measuring temperature 200 times per second keep the power bank cool under pressure.

Both power banks support a variety of fast charging protocols for safe compatibility even with low-current gadgets or accessories.

They come with globally renowned patents and certifications like CE, FCC, UKCA, PSE, and CB, guaranteeing that they passed word-class product quality, design, and standards for safety.

The UGREEN Nexode 20,000mAh 130W and 12000mAh 100W power banks come in space gray and are priced at P3,399 and P2,199, respectively.

The products will soon hit physical stores nationwide in September 2024, but are already available online on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.