19-time para-sport medalist featured in ‘GCash Stories’

GCash has released the latest episode of its “GCash Stories” series featuring Adeline “Adz” Dumapong, a 19-time medalist champion for para-sport.

The new GCash Stories episode focuses on the disability sector. In the country, there are 1.9 million disability cases, with only 11% employed and 9.6% having access to formal financial services.

The episode also explores the support needed by Filipino athletes, particularly athletes with disabilities. Basic allowances for athletes range from P10,000 to P45,000 depending on the priority.

Additionally, the cash incentive for Paralympic athletes is only half of that for Olympians, leading many Filipino athletes to rely on personal fundraising for training and international competitions.

Dumapong’s inspiring story as a paralympic powerlifter, and the first Filipina to win a Paralympic medal during the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, connects these challenges.

Although she retired from the sport in January, Dumapong continues to mentor new generations of powerlifters and support other paralympic athletes in the country. Dumapong stressed that her story is not just her own, but that of many Filipino athletes.

She also highlighted her partnership with Wow Leap Inc. (Women with Disabilities Leap to Social and Economic Progress Inc.) to provide support to the disability community.

In collaboration with Wow Leap and Visa Philippines, GCash donated wheelchairs to the Philippine Orthopedic Center.

Additionally, through Wow Leap, GCash is offering financial literacy modules across eight regions in the country for people with disabilities, parents of youths with disabilities, and local stakeholders.

To further demonstrate its commitment to financial inclusion, GCash has launched the DigiCities program, expanding digital financial solutions and financial literacy programs across the country. It also partnered with Mayani to provide fair lending to farmers and fisherfolks.

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said the stories of hope and perseverance are what inspire the company to constantly innovate and find new ways to improve the everyday lives of Filipinos.