Kyndryl appoints Deon Del Mundo as managing director for PH

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the appointment of Deon Del Mundo as its new managing director for the Philippines.

In this role, Del Mundo will be exclusively focused on driving customer value through digital modernization, enhancing local tech skills, and strengthening Kyndryl’s commitment locally.

With over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space, Del Mundo brings an extensive foundation of expertise and leadership with global technology companies in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Specializing in steering business change and managing cross-functional teams, he brings a consultative and people-focused approach to help organizations navigate complex transformation and advance their business goals.

His deep expertise and knowledge of enterprise tech, especially cloud services, positions him to significantly contribute to Kyndryl’s growth in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is a key growth market for us, and we are delighted to have Deon lead this next chapter at Kyndryl and help our customers accelerate their modernization journeys,” said Andrew Lim, managing director of Kyndryl Asean.

“I am deeply honored to be part of Kyndryl and lead its outstanding team in the Philippines. Together, we will deliver more value to our customers by fostering innovation and providing insights into the latest industry trends and technological advancements,” said Del Mundo.

Before joining Kyndryl, Del Mundo served as Crayon AS’s managing director in the Philippines. He also held key leadership positions at Microsoft, Oracle, Thales Digital Identity and Security, and Schlumberger.