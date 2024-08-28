Solar energy products for Pinoy homes unveiled

Solar equipment distributor Netenergy Renewable Group (NRG) partnered recently with multinational company SolarEdge Technologies to introduce the latest residential battery technology in the country.

NRG unveiled the SolarEdge Home Ecosystem, which includes Power Optimizers, Home Hub Inverter, Home Battery 400V, and Home Backup Interface.

The entire system features improved photovoltaic (PV) power generation and storage capacity, while setting a high standard of safety.

The Power Optimizers control each solar panel to maximize energy harvest by about 150% oversizing and minimize losses due to blockage. This is unlike traditional inverters, which adjust the panels as one unit.

The Home Hub Inverter is a single-phase inverter that uses HD-Wave technology to manage power use and storage of the whole system.

It provides a stable 5kW of power but is capable of 200% oversizing when needed. Each Home Hub Inverter can handle three Home Batteries for larger loads or power demands.

The Home Battery can be used for on-grid or backup applications. It has a 9.7kWh capacity at 400V with 94.5% roundtrip efficiency, reducing power loss during the storage process.

It has a UL9540A certification for the safety features of the battery, including continuous monitoring of current and voltage levels and protection against fire hazards.

The Home Backup Interface manages the power when there is a grid power outage and can switch the loads in a few seconds. It can also handle multiple inverters during backup mode.

The SolarEdge Home Ecosystem components use direct current (DC)-coupled technology, so the current is only converted once it goes to the loads or appliances being powered.

This is more efficient compared to alternating current (AC)-coupled systems that convert from DC to AC three times, resulting in power loss and system inefficiencies.

All the components of the Home Ecosystem are modular, making it easy for the user to upgrade and future-proof the system.

The battery is monitored and charged individually, allowing batteries of different ages to be used together without the state of deterioration of one affecting the other.

The entire system is manufactured with the SolarEdge Safety suite, which includes SafeDC and Rapid Shutdown features, discharging the voltage during shutdown for safe maintenance.

The Sense Connect and Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) features monitor the system, identify faults or problems, and activate safety measures.

The entire system can be linked to the mySolarEdge app to customize battery-use settings and monitor performance, energy savings, and carbon emission reduction throughout the day.

Photo shows (from left): Lance Dy, vice president operations of Netsolar Inc; Kate Le, marketing manager for Southeast Asia of SolarEdge; Chen Hao, technical marketing director for Southeast Asia; Simon Sun, country manager for Southeast Asia, Gregmon Lopez, field services engineer for the Philippines & Southeast Asia

Lance Dy, vice president for operations of NRG, said “the launch is a significant step forward in our mission to provide Filipino households with state-of-the-art power solutions.”

He added that the SolarEdge Home Ecosystem is the answer to rising electricity prices, providing advanced, reliable, and safe solar solutions.

To demonstrate NRG’s trust in the reliability and durability of the SolarEdge products, the company is offering a 10-year warranty on the SolarEdge Home Battery, 12-year warranty for the Home Hub Inverter and Home Backup Interface, and a 25-year warranty on Power Optimizers.