Kaia bares ‘mainnet’ launch with LINE’s Next to hasten Web3 adoption

Blockchain operators Kaia has announced the launch of its “mainnet” alongside the Kaia Wave builder support program by Kaia and LINE Next to accelerate consumer adoption of Web3 services.

A “mainnet” is a term used to describe a working and fully-operational blockchain network.

Created through a merger between the L1 chains Klaytn and Finschia initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively – both operators of popular Asian messaging apps – Kaia aims to become a major web3 ecosystem that has onboarded more than 400 partners.

The Kaia mainnet went live on August 29 as the world’s fastest EVM blockchain with one-second finality, ultra-low gas fees, and support from Asian web3 partners including Kakao and LINE Next, LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem.

Kaia aims to solve web3’s UX and distribution challenges via deep integration with leading Asian messengers. This will support a thriving ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, RWAs, and messenger apps running on scalable Web3 infrastructure.

Using the Next Web SDK package that includes the Kaia Wallet SDK, Kaia Wallet Market API and LINE LIFF API, Kaia builders will be able to create LINE Mini Dapps that launched within the LINE messenger, bringing Telegram-style native app integration.

Leveraging Kaia’s low TX latency, account abstraction, and fee delegation features, developers can create end-to-end seamless UX while extending their reach to LINE users across Asia.

The Kaia Wave builder support program developed by Kaia and LINE Next will provide up to $1.2-million worth of marketing, tech, and business support per eligible team, with grants available to builders who leverage the Next Web SDK.

Teams will also benefit from TGE and liquidity support as well as follow-up VC connections. Dr. Sam Seo, chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, said: “The much-anticipated launch of the Kaia mainnet heralds a new era for the mass consumer adoption of blockchain-based services. Kaia will bring web3 to the rest of the world, starting from Asia.”

“The launch of the Kaia mainnet is an important momentum for the LINE NEXT business as well, and I think it has started an important first step toward expanding the Asian Web3 ecosystem.” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE Next Inc.

“LINE NEXT will focus on bringing new experiences to users with the new Web3 platform and LINE Mini Dapps through Kaia Wave.”

Klaytn’s blockchain technology is already widely used in South Korea for an array of consumer-facing use cases such as loyalty programs and medical implant certificates.

Finschia blockchain, meanwhile, powers the popular DOSI digital commerce platform where anyone can purchase memberships, access passes, concert tickets, and NFTs using crypto or fiat.

The merger of these blockchains will ensure strong adoption from day one as projects such as DOSI migrate to Kaia.

The Kaia mainnet will launch with a massive addressable user base already in place through LINE and Kakaotalk’s combined 250M users. Kakaotalk is used by 96% of South Korean residents while LINE is the dominant messenger in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Through its integration with two of Asia’s most popular messenger superapps, Kaia provides a ready-made market for developers that will empower them to create original dapps that are accessible to millions.