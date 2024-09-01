EastWest Bank rolls out ‘EasyWay’ mobile app

EastWest Bank has officially introduced its new EastWest EasyWay App, a mobile banking platform designed to streamline and elevate the banking experience of its clients.

The launch of EasyWay is a milestone in the build-up to EastWest Bank’s 30th anniversary celebration, which kicked off this August and will run through July next year.

EasyWay is part of a broader digital ecosystem that includes EasyBiz, Komo, ESTA, and EastWest Pay, reflecting the bank’s holistic approach to addressing diverse customer needs with advanced solutions.

Jerry Ngo, CEO of EastWest Bank, shared his enthusiasm about the new app, noting that “EasyWay is more than just a banking app; it’s a clear demonstration of our efforts to make banking simpler and more accessible for our customers. As we mark our 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to present this intuitive tool that will redefine how our customers engage with us.”

Donny Pangilinan, a popular Filipino actor, singer, and influencer known for his work in television and film, was chosen to be the face of EasyWay because of what he represents. He is part of the Gen Z generation that is hardworking, intentional, and acts with purpose.

As part of the EasyWay launch, EastWest Bank also introduces the tagline “Sit, Bank, and Relax,” embodying the essence of what the app offers.

By integrating advanced digital features with a user-friendly interface, EasyWay ensures that customers can take control of their banking needs without the stress and time-consuming tasks traditionally associated with financial management.

Be it paying bills, transferring funds, or managing loans, EasyWay streamlines these tasks, allowing customers to concentrate on what truly matters in their lives.

“EasyWay represents a new era in banking where convenience and efficiency are paramount,” said Harvey Libarnes, FVP and chief digital products and channels officer of EastWest Bank.

“We are excited to offer our customers the latest tool that not only meets but exceeds a modern-day customer’s expectations in digital banking.”

Key features of EasyWay

Seamless Account Management: Access and manage your accounts anytime, anywhere. Monitor your balances, view transaction history, and transfer funds with just a few taps.

Efficient Bill Payments: Pay your bills effortlessly through the app. Whether it’s utilities, credit cards, or other services, EasyWay streamlines the payment process.

Secure Transactions: EasyWay employs advanced security measures to ensure all your transactions are safe and secure.

Loan and Credit Card Management: Manage your credit card and track your repayments with ease, all within the app.

Customer Support: The app offers 24/7 customer support to assist you with any banking needs.

Photo shows (from left) Martin Reyes, SVP and head of marketing and cash management, Jerry Ngo, CEO, and Harvey Libarnes, FVP and chief digital products and channels officer during the media roundtable at the EasyWay launch event

EastWest Bank also announced several upcoming features for the EasyWay App, designed to further enhance the banking experience:

Wealth Management Tools: Exclusive Wealth Theme platform tailored for EastWest Priority members, robust Portfolio Management services, seamless eForex capabilities for USD to PHP and PHP to USD transfers within a client’s own accounts, and an intuitive interface for viewing investments.

Mobile Check Deposit: Simply take a clear photo of the front and back of the check, enter the check amount, confirm the details, and submit. The app processes the deposit, eliminating the need to visit an EW Store, and provides a confirmation of the transaction.

Credit Card Management: Instantly Lock or Unlock your EastWest credit cards for enhanced security, view real-time Credit Card transactions, and conveniently apply for EastWest Supplementary Cards directly through the app.

Credit Card and Personal Loan Application: To strengthen new-to-bank and cross-selling initiatives, existing and new customers can conveniently apply for a credit card and personal loan directly through the app.