Shopee unveils enhanced ‘9.9 Super Shopping Day’

E-commerce platform Shopee is set to deliver its most exciting shopping event of the year with the 9.9 Super Shopping Day set on September 1 to 10.



Shopee is elevating the online shopping experience with a range of features and promotions:

On-Time Delivery Guarantee: Shoppers can enjoy fast and reliable delivery with Shopee’s On-Time Delivery Guarantee. This assurance ensures that users will receive their orders by the delivery date indicated in the app, or they’ll get a free voucher from Shopee.

Huiyan Pan, regional marketing Lead at Shopee, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our users the biggest and best 9.9 Super Shopping Day yet. We’re combining unbeatable deals with an enhanced shopping experience, ensuring that every Shopee user can find exactly what they need with ease and excitement. From our On-Time Delivery Guarantee to the exclusive 0% interest installments via SPayLater, we’re committed to making this 9.9 an unforgettable shopping event for all.”



