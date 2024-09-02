Senate intros online platform for medical, social assistance

The Senate introduced last Aug. 29 an online platform called “Senate Assist”, which facilitates the various assistance programs of senators, in partnership with the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) and in collaboration with government agencies, public health institutions, and the private sector.

Senate spokesperson and deputy secretary for administrative and financial services Arnel Bañas, deputy secretary for external affairs and relations Enrique Luis Papa, Senate public assistance office director-general Lino Ong and other Senate officials were present in the soft launch of the online project, introduced by Heart Evangelista-Escudero, SSFI president and wife of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, before thousands of residents of Barangay Carig Sur in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

“Sa Senate Assist, hindi niyo na po kailangang pumunta sa opisina ng Senado para makakuha ng medical at social assistance. Magagawa niyo na ito saan man kayo naroroon,” Evangelista-Escudero said.