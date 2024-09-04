Converge ICT putting up 2 new data centers in Caloocan, Pampanga

Fiber broadband and technology services provider Converge ICT Solutions has started construction for two new data centers located in Caloocan City and Pampanga with a combined 1,500 racks that are set to open by next year to serve its increasing enterprise customer base and demand for bandwidth-heavy applications by its broadband subscribers.

“This future-proofing investment is in anticipation of the massive demand in the coming years for more data-intensive applications in gaming, fintech, OTT, public services, and more,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge chief network transformation officer Paulo Martin Santos shares that both data centers are aiming to achieve Uptime Institute Tier III certification.

“With a Tier III data center, each and every capacity component and distribution path in a site can be removed on a planned basis for concurrent maintenance or replacement without impacting operations,” said Santos.

Converge is aiming for a Tier III Certification for both design and facility (lifetime certificate).

“More so, future proofing our DCs, we are also exploring liquid cooling solutions for high density computing AI Graphic Processing Units (GPUs),” added Santos.

“Part of our promise is to have the best fiber network and infrastructure in the Philippines; staying true to this promise, we are investing in the best possible network architecture and that’s why we’ve been partnering with world-class technology partners — to supply the best equipment and solutions to our data centers,” added Uy.

Among these recent partners is global tech giant Super Micro Computer Inc. which will provide rack-scale liquid-cooling solutions. This means these servers are ready to take on large-scale AI workloads which generate immense heat and which often present a risk to the longevity of data center equipment.

Lastly, what the two anticipated data centers of Converge offer is a feature most potential clients look for when migrating their systems to the cloud: redundancy.

Site redundancy means having a computing architecture that creates a complete duplicate of computers and data at a location away from the main location.

With Converge interconnecting the two data centers, businesses that locate their system in Angeles, for example, may expect their operations to continue should their main location go down because a duplicate of their system was made in the data center in Caloocan.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Uy with company executives at the site of the Caloocan data center

Ultimately, these two data centers will serve as a springboard for more Converge services and not just for the use of third-party enterprises.

“The main agenda is to go beyond connectivity. Like what we’ve been saying, we’re not just a fiber broadband company – we are a technology company and having this much capacity in our data centers, outfitted with the latest technology, means we can offer more services to Philippine businesses,” said Uy.