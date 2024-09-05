Ford Motor Company names Pedro Simoes as managing director for PH

Ford Motor Company has announced the appointment of Pedro Simoes as managing director for Ford Group Philippines, effective December 1. He will succeed Michael “Mike” Breen who will be repatriating back to the US.

Simoes, a native of Portugal, is currently the marketing, commercial vehicle, and fleet director for Ford Middle East. He will relocate to Manila and will report directly to Yukontorn ‘Vickie’ Wisadkosin, president, Ford Asean and Asia Pacific distributor markets.

In his new role, Simoes will be responsible for continuing to drive Ford’s growth in the Philippines, including sustaining the strong momentum for Ford brand, further enhancing the ownership and aftersales experience, and fostering strong relationships with dealer partners to better serve our Ford customers.

“With proven track record of success in driving brand growth, market expansion, and collaborative leadership style, I am confident that Pedro will be able to lead the team and work together with our dealer partners to further strengthen our presence in the Philippines,” said Wisadkosin.

“We want to also express our sincere appreciation for Mike’s exceptional contributions to the growth of the Ford brand in the Philippines, having led the team to deliver exceptional business results. His personal commitment and engaging leadership have strengthened dealer relations significantly. We wish him the very best of luck in his new role in the US,” added Wisadkosin.

Simoes joined the Ford Middle East team in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016 and brings extensive experience in leading and growing businesses. He has most recently served as marketing, commercial vehicle and fleet director for the Middle East where he established new department, team and processes for the region in 2021.

Prior to that, Pedro was retail marketing & revenue management director for the region, working with markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific to deliver incremental net profit forecast and 40% volume increase in the first year.

Simoes earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BESc) and Master of Science (MS) in Material Science Engineering from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Portugal in 2007, and Executive Advance Marketing Program from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa in 2012.