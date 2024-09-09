Converge subsea cable linking PH to SEA, China lands in La Union

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has announced that the Philippine branch of the South East Asia Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X) has officially reached Bauang, La Union and is envisioned to boost intra-Asia data capacity and connectivity.

“Building up the Converge international cabling capacity has always been a long-term investment and today, we see a major development on that front. As early as now, we’re preparing for the region’s capacity needs, as far ahead as 10-15 years down the road,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

At the outset, the SEA H2X is intended to be a state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber-optic submarine cable system that will address the increasing telecommunications traffic capacity demands within the region.

The SEA-H2X has six landing points in Southeast Asia: Hong Kong (Tseung Kwan O), China (Lingshui), Malaysia (Kuching), Philippines (La Union), Singapore (Tuas), and Thailand (Songkhla).

With a system design capacity of 160 Tbps (terabits per second), SEA-H2X aims to further increase the international capacity and reinforce the resiliency of its undersea fiber links within the Asia Pacific region.

Ultimately, it is intended to provide superior connectivity to subscribers and businesses in the Philippines; it is seen to benefit institutions seen as large consumers of bandwidth such as outsourcing and offshore industry, including major contact centers, business process outsourcing providers, global financial institutions and a host of other multinationals.

Aside from Converge, other members of the SEA-H2X consortium are China Mobile International Limited (CMI), China United Network Communications Group Company Limited (CU), AP SEA H2X Sdn. Bhd (AP SEA-H2X, previously known as IRIX SEA-H2X and PPTEL SEA-H2X), while HMN Technologies Ltd. has been engaged to build the cable system.

“As an important large-bandwidth submarine system in the region, SEA-H2X will further upgrade connectivity to Hong Kong SAR, Hainan SEZ and Southeast Asia countries, boosting unimpeded trade, communication, financial integration along the route,” said Meng Shusen, chairman and president of CU.

