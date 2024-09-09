Zoho expands digitalization solutions for local MSMEs

India-based global technology company Zoho Corporation is expanding its offerings in the Philippine market with the aim of empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with innovative solutions and robust support.

The tech firm is actively engaging with customers and local businesses in the Philippines, recognizing the country’s growing market potential, estimated to be over $100 billion by 2030.

Throughout this year, Zoho has organized several workshops and events in the Philippines, including a “Customer Experience Workshop” in Manila, a “Discover Zoho” workshop in Cebu, and participation in DEVCON’s 2024 Summit in Mindanao.

The initiatives sought to provide training to address skill gap issues among the workforce and introduce Zoho’s products.

On Aug. 30, Zoho hosted the annual “Zoholics” user conference, which attracted over 400 attendees. The event featured live demonstrations and customer panels showcasing Zoho’s solutions.

Zoho’s key products, popular among local businesses for digitalization, include:

Zoho Workplace, which offers collaboration and communication tools with generative AI for grammar editing and suggestions.

Zoho Desk, which assists with customer support and ticket management by summarizing tickets and providing suggested responses to maximize agent efficiency.

Zoho CRM, the company’s flagship product, which reduces customer gaps, shortens turnaround time, and improves customer experience through detailed customer analysis, based on records and past transactions.

Zoho Creator, allowing businesses to develop custom applications without extensive coding.

Zoho One, integrating over 40 Zoho applications into a single suite for complete business digitalization.

The applications and the rest of their portfolio has been integrated with their proprietary AI, named Zia, to leverage generative AI capabilities in their solutions.

Gibu Mathew, vice president and general manager in Asia-Pacific at Zoho Corp., stated that their products have free versions with limited capabilities that can already benefit MSMEs. These can be upgraded to paid versions as needed.

Additionally, the applications are accessible on smartphones and desktops.

On Zoho’s track record of over 28 years and over 100 million users, Mathew added that, “As a company, we ourselves run on Zoho. That’s what help us to deliver good solutions to the market. That helps us to be innovative and creative enough to sustain in this market.”