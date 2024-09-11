In PH, you need to work 68.8 days to afford new iPhone 16

A report from online discount platform Picodi has revealed that an ordinary Filipino with an average monthly salary of ₱21,400 needs 68.8 working days to save up for the new iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB), provided that all the money earned is saved for this purpose.

In this regard, the Philippines is the second-worst country in the ranking, which includes 50 countries where the latest model will be soon available for purchase. The index was topped by Turkiye where a person needs at least 72.9 working days to afford the new Apple gadget.

Compared to the last year, the number of man-days required in the Philippines decreased by 10.7 days.

This is what the iPhone Index looked like in the Philippines in the last seven years:

2018 – 156.6 days

2019 – 96.2 days

2020 – 88.2 days

2021 – 90.2 days

2022 – 90.9 days

2023 – 79.5 days

2024 – 68.8 days

Switzerland is the leader of the ranking — the average Swiss needs only 4 man-days in order to afford the newest iPhone. An average American needs 5.1 days, and an average Australian and Singaporean — 5.7 days.