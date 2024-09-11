Radenta offers dedicated team of specialists for after-sales support

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier solutions integrators, now provides a dedicated team of specialists to provide integral after-sales support to customers.

Aptly called Client Success Partners Team (CSPT), the group is focused on onboarding new customers, defining service concepts, and promoting product engagement from top executives to junior personnel.

The team’s skillset also includes system management, network security, cloud architecture, database administration and customer service.

CSPT conducts periodic infrastructure assessments to evaluate system performance and key metrics. CSPT uses its own System Health Check and Monitoring services to guarantee that customers’ systems run smoothly. In addition, CSPT offers technical assistance, project execution, and technical services all with the goal of ensuring long-term customer success.

Members of the CSPT boasts of a wide range of certifications to include:

Linux Professional Institute Certification (LPI) — demonstrates open-source mastery and ensures reliable Linux system administration.

Yellow Belt Certification in Lean Six Sigma — indicates expertise in process improvement and efficiency.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Certification — demonstrates mastery of customer relationship management and CRM systems.

Microsoft Certified Teams Administrator Associate — enables capability of administering Microsoft Teams environments.

Fortinet – Security Driven Network – indicates expertise in network security management.

Oracle Database 19c Management — requires advanced understanding of Oracle database management.

Zimbra Sales Engineer — specializes in Zimbra email and collaboration products.

OCI Foundation Associate – ensures understanding of the foundation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

SQL Certification – provides knowledge of database management and SQL.

Effective Business Communication – endows effective communication abilities geared to business settings.

Customer Service in the Hospitality Industry – assures excellence in providing superior customer service.

IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) — assures best practices for IT service management.

Computer Forensics and Digital Forensics Masterclass — includes learning of advanced digital forensics techniques.

Information Security Fundamentals – gives a solid basis for information security activities.

Java Networking Programming – focuses on mastering TCP/IP (CJNP+ 2023 JVA): Knowledge of Java networking and TCP/IP.

Secure Your WordPress Website – enhances expertise in protecting WordPress websites.

Ultimate Linux File Protection – maximizes expertise in protecting Linux file systems.

Python for Intermediate – gives Advanced Python programming abilities.

These credentials give CSPT an edge in giving high quality, bespoke solutions to customers. It highlights the team’s adaptability and ability to manage client demands for technical assistance, project execution, system security, and sophisticated programming.

A customer needs CSPT for many reasons:

Comprehensive Expertise: CSPT provides a wide range of competence, which includes ITIL, and several technical certifications, to ensure that all elements of an organization are skillfully managed.

Proactive Engagement: In addition to traditional assistance, CSPT offers proactive system health checks, continuous monitoring, and strategic counsel to help prevent difficulties and maximize performance.

Tailored Solutions: CSPT provides individualized assistance and solutions that match technology to unique company goals, resulting in long-term success.

Holistic Approach: CSPT works with all levels of business from top executives to junior professionals, to ensure that all stakeholders have the assistance and insights they require.

Strategic Partnership: CSPT is more than a support staff; they are a strategic partner committed to client success, innovation, and keeping ahead of the competition.

Deep Industry Knowledge: With certifications in network security, database administration, and cloud infrastructure, CSPT offers professional advice on industry best practices and new technologies.

Business-Driven Technology: CSPT combines technical competence with a thorough grasp of business requirements, ensuring that technology investments provide measurable business results.

CSPT has a diverse menu of services for every client’s need and budget.

24/7 Technical Support: Around-the-clock, help to keep your systems up and running.

8×5 Technical help: Dedicated help during business hours, ideal for clients with common operating requirements.

System Health Checks: Ongoing checks to ensure optimal system operation and avoid potential problems.

Oracle Database Health Checks are specialized examinations that guarantee your Oracle databases run smoothly and efficiently.

Managed Services: Full administration of your IT infrastructure, allowing you to concentrate on your core business while CSPT handles the technical details.

According to Radenta Client Success Partners lead, Francis Manuel Estrella, “Great technical assistance is more than simply issue handling; it is about providing a seamless experience and enabling others to achieve. CSPT adheres to Radenta’s “client for life” philosophy to ensure long-term success for customers and their audiences.

CSPT is a stand-alone service that may come with or without a software or hardware purchase.

Contact Radenta and meet with your dedicated Client Success Partners Team. Call 09688996397, email info@radenta.com or log on to www.radenta.com.