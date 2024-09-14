Apl.de.Ap, ADB to establish PH’s first EV Center for Excellence

The Apl.de.Ap Foundation International (APLFI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will launch the Philippines’ first Electric Vehicle (EV) Center for Excellence to boost the electrification of the country’s transport sector.

In a statement on Friday, Sept. 13, APLFI said the center aims to ensure that the Philippines will not only introduce new vehicles but also create a sustainable ecosystem that includes a skilled workforce, resilient infrastructure, and informed decision-making.

“Our vision for the EV Center of Excellence extends beyond merely introducing new technology. It’s about empowering people,” APLFI founder Apl.de.Ap said.

“By upskilling our existing workforce and creating new educational opportunities, we can ensure that the benefits of electrification reach every corner of the Philippines — creating jobs, improving public health, and driving sustainable economic growth,” he added.

The center will help guide decision-makers, ranging from local government units to private enterprises, through the complexities of electrifying their communities.

It will serve as a critical bridge between the government, private sector, and academia, accelerating the adoption of EV technology and creating a sustainable transportation future for the Philippines.

“This center is not just a hub for innovation. It is a catalyst for nationwide transformation,” ADB transport sector group chief James Leather said.

“By equipping the Philippines with the tools and knowledge needed for electrification, we are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more resilient transport sector,” Leather added.

Aside from the EV center, a study on electrification across the nation is also being conducted.

The ongoing study is a direct outcome of a memorandum of understanding signed by the ADB and the APLFI in March this year.

The comprehensive study which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, will evaluate the country’s readiness for electrification.

It will focus on key areas such as the capabilities of the technical workforce, the adequacy of the current grid, and the feasibility of expanding charging infrastructure nationwide.

The study also includes an assessment of existing laws and regulations, identifying any gaps or the need for new legislation to support a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem.

“The insights from this study will be pivotal in charting the course for the EV Center of Excellence,” APLFI executive director Audie Vergara said.

“Our goal is to ensure that this center not only drives technological advancement but also delivers real, lasting benefits to communities throughout the Philippines,” added Vergara.

Born Allan Pineda Lindo in Angeles City, Pampanga to an African-American soldier and a Filipino mother, Apl.de.Ap was taken to the United States shortly after his birth.

The 49-year-old attained global fame as a rapper and singer and founded the hip hop group Black Eyed Peas. — Anna Leah Gonzales (PNA)