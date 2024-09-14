IPOPHL receives first application for certification mark ‘Made in Clark Philippines’

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it has received the first application for a local certification mark made under the 2023 Revised Trademark Regulations from Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

During the 1st Clark Business Interdependence Forum, IPOPHL deputy director general Ann Claire C. Cabochan received the application for the “Made in Clark Philippines” certification mark in a ceremonial handover with CDC president and CEO Agnes Devanadera.

“Made in Clark Philippines was born at a time when economic zones must build a stronger business identity to encourage the sale of local products and to foster a more competitive market,” Cabochan said.

Certification marks are a special type of trademark indicating goods and services that meet the standards set by a certifying body.

Under the trademark regulations issued by the Bureau of Trademarks (BOT) in 2023, a certification mark is any sign intended for use in commerce granted by a certifying body to guarantee “geographic origin, material, mode of manufacture, quality, accuracy or other characteristics of someone’s goods or services, or that the work or labor on goods or services was performed by members of a group or associations.”

Unlike regular trademarks, which distinguish the goods and services of one entity from another, certification marks could be used by several businesses that meet the criteria set by the mark’s certifying body. Some include the USDA Organic and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

“By facilitating the registration of CDC’s certification mark, I am confident that IPOPHL will greatly mission to discover new revenue streams, towards the overall economic growth,” Cabochan added.

With 1,556 locators under the Clark Freeport Zone, spanning agro-industrial, aviation, commercial, developer, tourism and industrial activities, among others, the CDC is encouraging all locators to adapt the mark, enabling a deeper appreciation for Clark-made products.

As the certifying body of the “Made in Clark Philippines,” the CDC may grant the certification mark to products manufactured in the economic zone and produced by CDC-recognized locators.

On IPOPHL’s end, the application will undergo the standard trademark examination procedure.

“IPOPHL-registered certification marks ensure legal protection against misuse or infringement, overall ensuring the reputation of the quality, craftsmanship and origin of goods. With this, certification marks have the potential to boost consumer trust and confidence in both local and foreign products,” Bureau of Trademarks said.

For her part, Devanadera added that IPOPHL’s presence at the turnover event inspired Clark’s manufacturing sector to pursue and promote the collective mark.

“Our quest for excellence will not only promote the premium value of our tangible products exported worldwide but will also promote the premium quality of workmanship, competitiveness and the talent of every Filipino poured into each creation, and we regard IPOPHL’s support in this endeavor as part of the backbone needed to accelerate the growth of the export business,” Devanadera said in a letter of appreciation.

In 2023, the CDC reported a 2023 revenue of P5.75 billion, surpassing its 2022 performance of P5.26 billion by 9%.

Meanwhile, exports from locators in 2023 amounted to $5.10 billion, making “Made in Clark Philippines” a prime opportunity to showcase the benefits of registered certification marks in international trade.