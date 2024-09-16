PH leads APEC in advancing women’s empowerment in ICT

The Philippines is taking a leading role in addressing the urgent need for greater female participation in the information and communications Technology (ICT) sector.

This month, the country will host a collaborative platform for policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and young innovators from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies.

The Digital Innovation for Women’s Advancement in the Asia-Pacific Region (DIWA-APEC) Workshop, designed and implemented by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is scheduled for September 23–24, 2024, at De La Salle University in Manila.

Experts from the Philippines, Australia, China, Mexico, Malaysia, Chile, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia are expected to share insights.

The program proposed by DICT was selected and supported by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) through Telecommunications and Information Working Group (TELWG), Digital Economy Steering Group (DESG), Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE), and Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI).

The workshop will focus on policy frameworks that enhance women’s participation in ICT, aiming to share best practices across APEC and tackle long-standing barriers that have prevented women from fully engaging in the digital economy. It will provide a platform for key stakeholders to share insights, assess existing policies, and propose innovative solutions.

DICT secretary Ivan John Uy and Atsuko Okuda, regional director for Asia and the Pacific of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will lead the opening ceremonies, joined by high-level government officials from APEC economies.

Together, they will set the stage for two days of impactful discussions, underscoring the importance of international collaboration and support in driving the success of this critical initiative.

Uy cited that the “the Philippines’ leadership in promoting young female talents in ICT sends a powerful message that the next generation of women can thrive in a tech-driven world, provided they are given the right support and opportunities.”

The DIWA-APEC workshop will also highlight how the Philippines, through DICT, has been instrumental in promoting gender-responsive digital policies.

These policies are designed to create an enabling environment for women in ICT by ensuring access to technology, digital skills training, and entrepreneurship opportunities, Uy added.

“Improving the numbers of women and girls in ICT has the potential to transform economies on a large scale. Studies have shown that closing the gender gap in the workforce, particularly in high-growth sectors like ICT, can lead to significant economic gains,” stated Kris Villanueva-Libunao, executive director of SmartCT and lead research consultant for DIWA-APEC.

“As women become more integrated into the ICT sector, they will contribute to innovation and business growth, ultimately helping APEC economies achieve more sustainable and inclusive development. The DIWA-APEC project recognizes that women’s advancement in digital spaces is not just about gender equality but about economic prosperity for all.”

“This event, which stands as a significant milestone for the APEC, underscores the country’s commitment to bridging the gender gap in the digital sector. The Philippines, with its growing digital economy and proactive ICT strategies, is uniquely positioned to lead this conversation. The workshop aims to shape policies that will improve the status of women and girls in ICT not only in our country but across APEC economies,” stated DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, the lead proponent.

“The Philippines, as the host, is sending a strong signal to APEC economies — gender inclusivity in ICT is both a moral imperative and an economic necessity. The DICT’s leadership in this regard reflects the country’s vision of a future where women are equally represented as creators, innovators, and leaders in the digital space,” Batapa-Sigue emphasized.

A significant part of the discussions will revolve around the direct economic impact that increased female participation in ICT can have on APEC economies.

The growing body of research shows that when more women are involved in ICT, economies become more dynamic, innovative, and resilient. By boosting gender diversity, APEC economies can unlock new areas of growth and innovation.

Women bring fresh perspectives and ideas that can lead to the development of new technologies and business models, thereby enhancing overall productivity and competitiveness. This is especially critical in the fast-evolving digital economy, where innovation is the driving force behind economic progress.

The workshop’s interactive sessions will focus on transforming policies into action, identifying gaps in current frameworks, and proposing strategies for moving forward.

One of the key sessions, “Girls in ICT,” will showcase young women from ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, sharing their experiences and insights.

Their stories will highlight both the challenges and opportunities for young women entering the tech industry, and the discussions will focus on how governments, the private sector, and educational institutions can better support their journeys.

She cited that the workshop’s outcomes will be translated by DICT to a comprehensive white paper to be circulated to APEC economies, providing a clear path forward for APEC economies and setting a global benchmark for women’s empowerment in the ICT sector.

By taking the lead in this crucial initiative, the Philippines is not only addressing a pressing issue but also positioning itself as a regional hub for innovation and digital inclusion, serving as a model for other APEC economies.

The DIWA-APEC workshop represents a significant step towards creating a more equitable and prosperous digital future for the entire Asia-Pacific region.