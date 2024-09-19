Cloud firm Searce names ex-Google exec as new PH chief

Searce Philippines, a cloud and software solutions provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, has announced the appointment tech veteran Ferdie Saputil as its new country director.

Saputil previously served as Google Cloud lead for the Philippines before transferring to Searce, which is one of the top partners for Google Cloud globally.

Saputil will now lead in expanding the company’s presence in the Philippine market.

Searce CEO Hardik Parekh and cloud consulting director Yash Thakker said Saputil’s track record in driving business formation, local expertise, and deep commitment make him the ideal leader for its Philippine branch.

Apart from cloud, Searce also offers data management, advanced analytics, and AI solutions. It is present in 10 countries and provides business solutions across various key industries.

The company said the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing public cloud markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with a projected revenue of $1.3 billion in 2024.

This is bolstered by government support through the Cloud First Policy set by the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) and the financial services sector.