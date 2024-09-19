DECODE 2024 | Experts alarmed at hacking-as-a-service, deepfake offerings

Cyber threats are still a persistent issue with an increased number of cases in 2024, indicating that attack methods are growing more sophisticated and keeping up with the emerging AI technology.

This is according to experts during the recently concluded DECODE 2024 cybersecurity conference organized by Trend Micro last held Sept. 10.

During the media session, David Sancho, senior threat researcher at Trend Micro, identified the cybersecurity trends and schemes in recent years.

One of the growing threats and most worrisome, he said, are hacking-as-a-service offerings. As the name implies, hackers are now offering and promoting various cyber-attacks as a service which anyone could hire for a certain amount of fee.

These transactions are commonly done using cryptocurrency wallets with multiple accounts in order to be untraceable.

It has been found that these hackers offer their services through Telegram channels, where they could screen members, accepting only those who are willing to pay and are serious about purchasing offers.

Aside from the typical ransomware and malware attacks, they also offer deepfakes services, which are used to defraud individuals or even companies.

Deepfakes are also used to make pornographic material using a target’s likeness superimposed on AI-generated photos or videos.

Deepfakes are also used to bypass know-your-customer (KYC) verification services, providing additional accounts or access to online services by superimposing the face, as well as faking ID details.

There are also hackers specializing in infiltration called Access Brokers. These individuals forge credentials and records to give clients access to exclusive sites or even access to universities, companies, and banks.

Hackers also contribute to stolen data markets, sharing passwords of specific people or whole sites for a fee. The data could be used for identity theft or database infiltrations.

A roundtable discussion involving Robert McArdle, director of forward-looking threat research at Trend Micro), Ivo De Carvalho Peixinho, head of cybercrime intelligence unit at Interpol, Ritu Gill, open-source intelligence analyst at Forensic OSINT, and Ryan Flores (senior manager of forward-looking threat research, Trend Micro Asia Pacific, echoed the abundance of threats and asked the general public to be aware of these schemes.

Alma Saturnino-Alvarez, Trend Micro’s director for threat research and founder of DECODE, stated that “we are confident in the future of cybersecurity in the Philippines and will continue to support local professionals in their cybersecurity journeys.”

DECODE 2024 was attended by a record-high of over 1,100 attendees from the academia, government office representatives, and businesses.