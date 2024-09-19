Globe appoints 39-year-old exec as new CFO

Local operator Globe announced on Monday, Sept. 16, the appointment of Juan Carlo C. Puno as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), treasurer, and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) starting Oct. 16, 2024.

Puno will succeed the Rosemarie “Rizza” Maniego-Eala, who will be retiring to pursue other personal and professional goals, the company said.

Puno, 39, is currently the Globe’s corporate strategy officer and senior vice-president for corporate finance.

“His 15 years in Globe and his previous roles have built him up to be one of Globe’s well-lauded leaders, as well as an expert in the fields of corporate strategy, finance and accounting, and investor communications,” the company said in a statement.

Puno has led and executed several corporate initiatives including the recent monetization efforts that strengthened Globe’s overall financial health.

Puno has also played a crucial role in most of Globe’s transformational and significant mergers and acquisitions transactions as well as fund-raising efforts.

Puno also provides advisory support to the wider group, acting as the CFO and Treasurer of 917Ventures, as well as holding the Chairmanship position in ECPay, among other directorship posts.

Through these transactions, initiatives and key roles, Puno has brought significant value and external recognition to himself and Globe, further cementing his position as one of Globe’s key executives.

Puno has a degree in BS Management Engineering from the Ateneo de Manila University and has been a CFA charterholder since 2018.

As a graduate of its Executive Development Program, Puno is also an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management in Northwestern University.

Outgoing Globe CFO Rizza Maniego-Eala

Maniego-Eala, for her part, will leave the Ayala-owned firm after nearly 27 years.

“Maniego-Eala has been a driving force behind Globe’s success, guiding Globe through some of its most challenging periods and delivering trailblazing achievements that have shaped our organization’s future,” the company said.

Throughout her career, Maniego-Eala has garnered multiple awards from regional award-giving bodies. In 2019, she won both the Best CFO Award from the Institutional Investor’s All-Asia Executive Team ASEAN Most Honored Companies, and the Best CFO for Investor Relations Award from the 9th Asian Excellence Recognition Awards.

In 2020, she received the Asia’s Best CFO Award from Corporate Governance Asia’s 10th Asian Excellence Awards and in 2023, she was given the Best CFO (Bronze) Award from FinanceAsia’s Asia’s Best Companies.

Maniego-Eala also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2023.

“We take this opportunity to thank Ms. Maniego-Eala not only for her invaluable contributions, but also the leadership values she instilled not only within her team, but across the organization,” Globe said.