REVIEW | Honor X6b smartphone with Magic Notification Capsule

Smartphone maker Honor Philippines has launched the new Honor X6b, an entry-level smartphone, exclusively on Shopee for 9.9 sale on Sept. 9.

Despite being an entry-level phone, the X6b boasts commendable specs and has a durable build. Here are the phone’s features:

Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm (6.44 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)

Weight: 192g

Display: 6.56-inch TFT-LCD display

Brightness: 780nit sunlight display

SIM: Dual-SIM, or nano-SIM with MicroSD card

Processor: Helio G85 8-core

RAM Options: 4GB or 6GB HONOR RAM Turbo

Memory Options: 128GB or 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP AI Ultra-clear Camera

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery Capacity: 5200mAh, with 35W HONOR SuperCharge

Operating System: MagicOS 8.0

The X6b features the Magic Notification Capsule, which presents ongoing tasks, notifications, recording, clock, and more interactions for the user. It overlays on the top portion of the screen, ensuring easy perception.

Magic Notification Capsule appearing on the top portion of the screen

The X6b comes with a 5200mAh battery, offering longer battery life compared to other phones in its price range.

Despite the large battery, the phone is designed to be thin, measuring at just 8.4mm thickness. With light use, the battery could last up to two days without charging, and up to 26 hours of straight online streaming.

Additionally, the phone features the 35W Honor SuperCharge Technology, capable of achieving a 20% charge from zero in just 10 minutes.

In addition to the large battery capacity, the MediaTek Helio G85 is power-efficient while still providing enough power for gaming.

The Honor RAM Turbo technology also enhances flash memory management, effectively doubling the RAM capacity.

The X6b was tested for gaming using “Honkai Impact 3rd” and “Mecha Arena” and ran both games smoothly.

Honkai Impact 3rd game test

Mech Arena game test

The X6b’s chassis is designed to provide 360-degree protection across all six faces and four corners of the device and has received a 5-Star Drop-Resistant Quality rating from SGS. It can survive a 5-feet drop without damage.

During a media launch event held on Sept. 6, the X6b was subjected to impact tests with billiard, bowling, and soccer balls to demonstrate the durability of the device.

Finally, the 50-megapixel AI camera captures good-quality photos with features such as object recognition, smile capture, multi-frame fusion algorithm, and super night scene algorithm.

Photo take using the Honor X6b

The Honor X6b is an entry-level phone that could last for a long time. It has a good processor, decent camera, and is durably made, making its humble price of P5,399 go further than any other phone in the same range.