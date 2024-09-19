Toshiba PH parades new appliances, brand endorsers

Toshiba Lifestyle Philippines, in collaboration with Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines (CMIP), has launched its new “Beyond Details” initiative, which introduces a new line of appliances along with regional and local brand ambassadors.

Toshiba is embracing over 140 years of experience and Japanese roots by incorporating Japanese aesthetic and functional sensibilities into the new appliance line, which includes refrigeration, laundry, and cooking home appliances.

The new appliance line features a durable scratch and rust-resistant coating available in Morandi gray, silver, and black colors, blending well with modern-style homes.

The enhanced functionality is designed to provide comfort and convenience to users for efficient time management, as they get their chores done.

In accordance with Japanese principles, the new brand ambassadors are given the title of “Takumi,” meaning “master craftsman,” as each has honed their skills within their respective industry.

For the regional brand ambassador, Toshiba has chosen Takashi Sorimachi, a renowned Japanese actor and singer known for his role as Eikichi Onizuka in the 1998 adaptation of the manga and anime, “Great Teacher Onizuka.”

In the Philippines, Toshiba has selected three Takumi masters to represent the new appliance line-up. They are Takumi Master of Design Amina Aranaz-Alunan, Takumi Master of Home and Interior Design Stephanie Kienle Gonzalez, and Takumi Master of Food and Culinary Chef JP Anglo.

Anna Marie Alejandro, general manager of CMIP, stated that the new product line embodies the trend of “quiet luxury”, emphasizing its focus on innovation, perfection, and premium living through Concepcion’s notable after-sales service expertise and Toshiba’s innovation and Japanese craftsmanship.

The new Toshiba Lifestyle appliance line will be launched separately in the upcoming months and will be distributed by CMIP.