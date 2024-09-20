Canon PH lifts curtains on new high-end full-frame mirrorless cameras

Canon Marketing Philippines (CMP) launched on Sept. 12 its latest high-end models of full-frame mirrorless cameras — the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the EOS R1.

Both cameras feature a back-illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor powered by DIGIC X and DIGIC Accelerator processors, enabling Dual Pixel Intelligent Auto Focus (AF) that can track and prioritize moving subjects through obstructions.

The EOS R1 is the flagship model for the R-Series, targeting professionals with its optimal specs and capabilities. It features:

24.2 megapixels with back-illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor

Upscaling capability of up to 96 megapixels

Up to 102,400 ISO, with neural network noise reduction

Up to 40 frames per second continuous shooting

5k 60p raw video shooting

Canon Log 2 and 3

XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S file systems

Pre-continuous Shooting

Eye Control AF

Simultaneous Proxy Recording

Cinema EOS Monitoring Tools

The EOS R5 Mark II, on the other hand, is an all-around camera and the top tier of the R-Series. Its advanced specs put it ahead of the previous top-line model, the R3. It features:

45 megapixels with back-illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor

Upscaling capability of up to 179 megapixels

Up to 51,200 ISO, with neural network noise reduction

Up to 30 frames per second continuous shooting

8k 60p raw video shooting

4k 120p video shooting with audio

Canon Log 2 and 3

Pre-continuous Shooting

Eye Control AF

Simultaneous Proxy Recording

Cinema EOS Monitoring Tools

During the event, Canon also introduced its brand ambassadors, who tested the R1 and R5 Mark II in photography and cinematography.

The brand ambassadors included photographers Edwin Martinez, Jay Tablante, and Jijo De Guzman, along with filmmakers Kara Moreno and Ian Celis, who shared their experiences with the cameras in shooting natural landscapes, commercial portraits, sports, cinematography, and weddings.

Anuj Aggarwal, CMP President and CEO, stated that the latest models continue Canon’s vision of “providing Filipino imaging enthusiasts with the best tools and encourage them to imagine, and capture, bigger things.”

The EOS R5 Mark II is currently available for pre-order in Canon stores and authorized dealers nationwide until September 30. It is priced at P249,998 for the body, bundled with a 512GB CF Express Type B card, and P329,998 with the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM lens, also bundled with a 512GB CF Express Type B card.