Elastic appoints VSTECS as authorized distributor in PH

Elastic, the Search AI Company, has announced the appointment of local tech distributor VSTECS Phils. Inc. as its first value-added distributor in the Philippines.

The partnership will enable VSTECS to distribute the Elastic Search AI Platform and solutions for search, observability, and security to organizations across the country.

“VSTECS’s extensive reach and deep understanding of the Philippine market makes them an ideal partner for Elastic,” said Andrew Habgood, vice president of channels and alliances for Asia Pacific at Elastic.

“The combination of the Elastic Search AI Platform with VSTECS’s expertise in the local enterprise market will enable customers to harness generative AI across their entire organization to help strengthen cybersecurity, system resiliency, and information discovery.”

The partnership provides VSTECS access to Elastic’s local technical support, individually tailored solutions, and training services to enhance their teams’ technical skills and accelerate the adoption of the Elastic Search AI Platform and solutions.

“We are thrilled to be appointed as the distributor for Elastic in the Philippines. Elastic’s Search AI Platform empowers organizations with greater value from their data,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils. Inc.

“Organizations can harness and analyze their data to gain a deeper understanding of their customers, enhance their offerings, drive innovation, and improve their security posture, increasing operational efficiency and strengthening security measures. This partnership brings these powerful capabilities to enterprises in the Philippines, enabling them to make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

Organizations across industries are recognizing the value of search-powered AI and the relevance capabilities of Elasticsearch.

The low-latency query performance of Elastic’s Search AI Lake cloud-native architecture is optimized for retrieval augmented generation (RAG), search, observability and security without the need to sacrifice scalability or affordability.

Elastic’s solutions for search, observability, security, and generative AI enable the following:

Generative AI: Accelerates getting new experiences to market fast using the most relevant search engine for RAG.

Search: For searching through large amounts of structured and unstructured data to extract valuable insights.

Observability: With Elastic’s unique Search heritage, we provide fast, contextual, and intelligent observability across the broadest data sources, delivering operational efficiency with reduced costs and unified insights for accelerated resolution