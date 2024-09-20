Global printer shipments down 1.5% in Q2 of 2024: IDC

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 1.5% year over year to nearly 19.2 million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24).

The global shipment value for all devices also declined 6.6% year over year to $8.9 billion, according to new data from research firm IDC.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

The United States was one of the top regions with year-over-year growth of 0.6% in units shipped, driven by demand for HP inkjet devices, especially the ink tank sector. The company has been able to grow inkjet devices through e-tailer channels and price reductions.

China, one of the top regions in terms of units shipped, showed the largest decline (down 3.3% year over year) due to budget constraints in the commercial sector and delayed government purchases.

Among the top 5 companies, HP, Epson, and Pantum each saw shipment growth in 2Q24 with gains of 0.1%, 4.3%, and 11.2% respectively.

HP saw strong growth in China where shipments were up 28.4% year over year while Epson had a 5.6% gain in the Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China) region.