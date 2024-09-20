Friday, September 20, 2024
Globe brings back ‘G Day’ event for loyal customers

By Jinji Quiambao
Crisela Magpayo-Cervantes, Globe vice president for marketing communications, speaking during the 'G Day' launch

Local operator Globe Telecom is expressing gratitude to its loyal customers through the return of G Day, a month-long event packed with daily new offers, exclusive rewards, and innovative experiences.

G Day is scheduled from September 1 to 30.

With the GlobeOne app, users can now join the All-New Rewards program where they have the opportunity to earn points by purchasing load, paying bills, and completing Globe Challen-Gs. These points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards within the GlobeOne app.

Moreover, reward points can also be used to gain raffle entries in the new G Raffle Rush, which offers substantial prizes on a weekly basis. 

Major prizes include the following items, with additional minor prizes being drawn throughout the G Day period:

  • Huawei Pura 70 Pro
  • P120,000 grocery shopping spree
  • Samsung Galaxy S24
  • P100,000 GCash
  • BYD Dolphin electric vehicle
  • Gogoro Jego electric scooter
  • 3D2N Luxury El Nido Trip for 4
  • Avida 1-bedroom condominium unit

As part of the event, Globe will be hosting G Fair on September 20 to 21 at the BGC Amphitheater. The bazaar is open to all, and will feature Filipino crafts, eco-friendly products, local delicacies, and artworks by local artists. 

Moreover, there will be a Globe Business Hub at the G Fair providing innovative solutions for business owners.

Peter Ramirez, Globe G Day lead, presenting during the press event

To keep the festivities alive, Globe will also organize G Fest in Manila, Iloilo, and Davao showcasing musical performances by local artists. 

The Manila leg of the G Fest will take place on September 22 at the SMX Convention Center, featuring the local girl group BINI. 

Although tickets for the event are sold out, G Fest will be live-streamed on Globe’s Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

Finally, Globe will also contribute to the community through G-Gantic Goals. Users can make a difference by donating 1 reward point, which will contribute to providing grocery packs and cinema block screenings for families in different regions of the country, in partnership with the Hapag Movement.

