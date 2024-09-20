Pisay students win top prize in DOST game app contest

Students Lloy Gladwin, Jonavel Adawe, Samantha Samson, and Yael Solimen, coached by Leo Dacumos from the Philippine Science High School – Cordillera Administrative Region Campus, found a creative way to tell science stories through their app, Telling Science Top Down.

The app won first prize in Salinlahi Evolution, an app development competition organized by the Department of Science and Technology – National Academy of Science and Technology (DOST-NAST) in collaboration with the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC).

Team Technolikha’s game, Telling Science Top Down, aims to address issues concerning the biosphere, particularly focusing on land and water.

The game includes a series of puzzles that must be solved by the player, Dr. Likha. The character is inspired by the concept that individual actions and participation are instrumental in creating change and, ultimately, in saving a deteriorating world.

“One person can make a big difference, but with more people, we can make an even bigger difference,” said Lloy, a member of Technolikha.

“Sa pamamagitan ng paglilikha, maaari tayong magsama-sama upang tulungan ang ating kalikasan,” added by Samantha.

[“Through creation, we can come together to help our environment,” added Samantha.]

As they wrapped up the discussion, the team linked the concept of Salinlahi to the main goal of the event, emphasizing the call for the youth, who are seen as the last hope for a better future.

“In relation to Salinlahi, which means heirloom passed from one generation to the next, the best gift one generation can give to the next is a healthy planet,” Samantha shared.

“For our final message, we just want to say that you can make a difference. You are the hope, and ikaw ang huling pag-asa ni Gaia,” Lloy affirmed. [“…and you are the last hope of Gaia.”]

Alongside Team Technolikha, Team V2En Tech from Valencia National High School won second place with their app Rebuild.

Meanwhile, for third place, it was a tie between Team BACONater, also from the Philippine Science High School – CAR campus, and Team BUZZ-IO from Muntinlupa Science High School.

“We are dedicated to promoting Philippine Science and Technology, particularly among the youth with the aim of inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM,” said Jaime Montoya, president of DOST-NAST Philippines, on the role of the Philippine Science Heritage Center (PSHC) as the country’s premier science center.

The awarding ceremony was held during the second day of the 2024 National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival on September 19, 2024, at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent, Pasay City.