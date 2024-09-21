Converge holds training for Tondo women to become prepaid broadband agents

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions continues to open income opportunities for under-resourced families as it conducted a sales agent training session in Tondo, Manila featuring its prepaid fiber broadband solution Surf2Sawa (S2S).

With the support of its S2S partner JK2L2 Inc., Converge trained housewives and moms from Baseco Compound on the know-how of operating as home-based sales agents.

The participants were also shown how to effectively use social media to boost their earning capabilities, as well as some practical tips to protect themselves against online scams, such as phishing.

“This livelihood training allows us to take tangible steps towards fostering sustainable development in communities where opportunities may be limited,” said Converge president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy.

“We recognize the reality among mothers that they find it hard to look for streams of income because of their duties at home. But with the help of the Internet and social media, earning from home is now achievable which we hope we are able to impart through this S2S training session,” she added.

Creating equitable and accessible opportunities for all, the initiative was part of the company’s broader sustainability commitment to driving positive impact to the communities it serves.

“Unlike typical CSR initiatives that offer one-time relief, we see to it that our approach to community development is always towards addressing challenges in the long-term, in ways that leverage our capabilities as a business. For us, making a difference in the lives of others is what it means to be a responsible business, and we do that particularly for those who have been left behind in terms of economic progress,” said Converge chief commercial officer and chief sustainability officer Benjamin Azada.

He also underscored that aside from offering income prospects to disadvantaged communities, the project also contributes to the company’s pledge of bridging the digital divide as it enhances their penetration into dense urban populations.

S2S employs a community-based business model where retailers and sales agents sell directly to customers within their own neighborhoods.

Moving forward, the newly trained participants, after officially signing up to be S2S partners, will work primarily within their community, aiding Converge to reach more households who might otherwise be underserved.

Recently, Converge joined hands with Caritas Manila to formally launch its Unang Yakap community at Baseco.

The project intends to support underprivileged pregnant and lactating moms with sustainable healthcare and nutritional assistance for the next six months.