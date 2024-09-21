Globe sees rise in cable theft cases in first half of 2024

Globe has reported an 18.6% increase in cable theft incidents in the Greater Manila Area (GMA) in the first half of 2024, a concerning uptrend that undermines efforts to expand connectivity amid steadily increasing demand.

From January to June 2024, Globe logged 906 cases of cable theft, a significant rise from 764 cases during the same period in 2023. June had the highest number of cases this year at 169 incidents.

Hotspot areas include Quezon City, where theft incidents affected Globe’s cable segments in Aurora, Project 8 and Roosevelt. Cables within the Las Piñas, Makati and Manila are also among those frequently targeted.

GMA accounted for about 61.55% percent of the total 1,472 cases logged nationwide in the first half of this year, reflecting a worrying trend of rising cable theft in the metropolis.

“We have seen a concerning increase in cable theft incidents in the Greater Metro Manila area, which also hosts a sizable population of our customer base. This means that for every cable cut, our individual customers lose precious hours of productivity, while businesses are deprived of their income potential,” said Joel Agustin, Globe head of service planning and engineering.

He cited how the impact of fiber cuts could get more amplified in the region as it serves as the country’s economic center and seat of power.

“Fiber cuts are an urgent problem to solve, and we cannot do it alone. Our goal is to deepen our cooperation with government agencies, local government units, barangays and law enforcement authorities so that together, we can tackle this menace and bring perpetrators to justice,” Agustin said.

Globe reiterated its call on the public to be vigilant and report sightings of cable theft incidents to the barangay or police station nearest them.