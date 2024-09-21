NAIA opens new website, social media pages

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has launched the official website and social media pages of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as the transformation of the country’s primary gateway begins.

The new website focuses on providing comprehensive information about NAIA — including details on the ongoing transformation project, its progress, and the future vision for the airport.

It serves as a hub for travelers, offering real-time flight information as well as updates on airport services and amenities.

In honor of our modern-day heroes, the website will feature a regular section called Bagong Bayani dedicated to inspiring stories about Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

NNIC has also launched its social media pages on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) under the name newnaiaph. These will serve as additional channels for sharing updates, engaging the public, and building a community around the NAIA transformation.

“The launch of our website and social media pages is part of our commitment to open communication and transparency,” said Ramon S. Ang, president and CEO of NNIC.

“We want the public informed and involved as we transform NAIA into a world-class airport all Filipinos can be proud of.”

The public can also connect through: