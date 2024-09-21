Smart activates ‘HuliScam’ portal against text scams

PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications is boosting efforts to fight text scams with the launch of its public reporting portal called HuliScam.

“Fighting scams and fraud requires collaboration between telco companies like PLDT and Smart, and the public. We have activated our HuliScam platform to make it easier for our customers to report unsolicited messages and the mobile number that sent these messages,” said Jojo Gendrano, SVP and chief information security officer of PLDT and Smart.

Customers who received text scam and other phishing messages are encouraged to report these incidents to HuliScam.

The portal will ask customers to provide the mobile number that sent the unsolicited message, the suspicious message, as well as the malicious link embedded in the text message.

“Smart assures customers that we will investigate these suspicious messages and take the necessary steps to protect our customers from scams and fraud. Smart also coordinates with law enforcement agencies to apprehend personalities behind these illegal activities,” said Atty. Roy Ibay, VP and head of regulatory affairs at PLDT and Smart.

The HuliScam portal complements the new and more advanced network firewall that the PLDT Group had recently activated to block malicious messages from passing through its network.

In the month of August alone, Smart has prevented almost 300 million SMShing messages from reaching customers. It has also blocked more than 845,000 mobile numbers tied to phishing, scams and other illegal activities in the first eight months of the year.

To further weed out personalities with malicious intent from accessing its services, Smart has strengthened its SIM registration system by introducing enhanced verification tools and advanced technology including ‘live selfie feature, liveness checks, and the disabling of stock selfies to combat fraudulent activities. This move focuses on stopping the use of fake IDs and photos during registration.

Smart also constantly engages provincial distributors, regional dealers and other trade partners to ensure the security and integrity of the sale and distribution process of Smart SIMs.

Other than the HuliScam portal, customers may also report cyber threats to Smart’s verified and official social media pages – Smart Communications on Facebook and @SmartCares on X — or call hotline *888.