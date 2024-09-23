foodpanda PH clinches award for adtech solution

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has been recognized with the Philippines Technology Excellence Award in the Online Services – Retail category for its integrated advertising solution panda ads that has reshaped the way brands connect and engage with their consumers.

As a groundbreaking advertising technology (adtech) solution, panda ads offer a full suite of advertising options, from static or carousel images to videos and lead-generating ads.

Brands can leverage the social media channels of online food ordering company foodpanda and enter collaborative partnerships across its verticals of food delivery, grocery, on-demand delivery service, and many more. These build brand visibility and allow for performance tracking and monitoring.

panda ads can connect brands with foodpanda’s young, tech-savvy and digital-first consumers seeking convenience and seamless digital experiences.

By tapping into this targeted user base, panda ads provide brands an opportunity to reach consumers predisposed to making purchasing decisions related to their lifestyle.

At the same time, panda ads present a full-funnel marketing solution across channels that include lead-generation campaigns, email marketing, and social media promotions. This multifaceted approach enables collaborative partnerships across various services offered by foodpanda.

Through their adtech solutions, foodpanda ensures maximum visibility through co-branded out-of-home campaigns and in-app advertisements prominently displayed within the foodpanda app.

Meanwhile, targeted off-app campaigns deliver personalised and relevant content to consumers, leveraging first-party retail data and audience targeting capabilities to influence purchasing decisions.

The credibility and success of panda ads are evidenced by its endorsement from leading brands across diverse industries, including F&B, financial services, e-commerce, fashion, and telecommunications. panda ads have become a preferred marketing solution for brands aiming to maximize their reach and impact in the digital space.

This wide spectrum of industry endorsements highlights the effectiveness of panda ads as a digital advertising platform.

Moreover, the adtech platform has been able to successfully run over 250 campaigns from its partnerships, with one billion total impressions made across channels in the Philippines alone.

“panda ads represents the future of digital advertising, offering brands an opportunity to engage audiences, guide consumers through the customer journey, and harness retail media advertising. Its proven track record, innovative approach, and trust from leading brands make it deserving of recognition,” the company said.

The Asian Technology Excellence Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrates top technological innovators and solutions that are redefining industries and leading the charge in digital transformation.