Garmin unveils fēnix 8 smartwatch in PH

Wearable technology compoany Garmin launched last Sept. 21 its latest fēnix series of smartwatches to the Philippines — the fēnix 8.

The fēnix 8 is designed for outdoor use and features durable construction and the latest technology in navigation, health monitoring, and smart applications.

There are three models under the fēnix 8 series: the fēnix 8–Amoled, fēnix 8–Solar, and fēnix E.

All models use the Elevate V5 sensor for accurate and real-time monitoring of vitals such as heart rate, respiration rate, skin temperature, and electrocardiogram (ECG). The watches can also alert the user to any abnormal readings.

The data gathered from the sensors is used to assist in workouts and fitness activities, providing information on endurance scores, workout suggestions, training status, and running dynamics.

The fēnix Series features the Garmin Coach program which recognizes the different sport or activity being conducted, and gives a specialized workout plan for optimum fitness.

The fēnix 8–Amoled and fēnix 8–Solar models also offer a feature that assesses the user’s training readiness based on sleep score and training load, determining whether the user should engage in high-intensity or low-intensity workouts for the day.

In addition to standard connectivity features, the new fēnix series has a speaker and microphone for issuing voice commands or notes, as well as a phone assistant function for making and receiving calls and managing daily tasks.

To test out the fēnix 8’s durability, the company held a product launch in a venue that included an obstacle course challenge, with the participants being given a fēnix 8 watches to wear and time themselves as they go through the course.

The fēnix 8–Amoled model features an Amoled display, a sapphire crystal lens, and a titanium bezel, making it suitable for rugged outdoor use. It is available in three diameter options – 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm.

The battery life varies by diameter variant, with the 51mm lasting up to 29 days on regular use and 13 days in smartwatch mode.

The fēnix 8–Solar uses a Power Sapphire lens that not only protects the display but also acts as a solar charger, extending the battery life.

The 47mm variant can last 28 days with solar charging, while the 51mm variant can last up to 48 days with solar charging.

It uses a sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display for easy readability even under intense lighting conditions.

Garmin also released the fēnix E as an entry-level smartwatch for the fēnix Series. It offers almost the same features as the other fēnix 8 models, using an Amoled display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and a stainless steel frame. It is available only with a 47mm diameter.

The fenix 8 Amoled 47mm model

The price for the fēnix 8–AMOLED ranges from P63,490 to P77,790 depending on the configuration. The 47mm fēnix 8–Solar is available at P69,990, while the 51mm variant is at P77,790. The fēnix E is relatively affordable, priced at P49,990.