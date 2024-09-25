Gov’t says seized counterfeits in Jan-Sept 2024 reached record-high P35B

The 15-member National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) has reported a historic surge in the value of seized counterfeit goods for the first nine months of 2024.

The estimated market value of intellectual property (IP) infringing goods seized by the NCIPR reached a staggering P35.24 billion, surpassing the previous record of P26.89 billion in 2023.

The latest figures were revealed at the 2024 NCIPR High-Level Meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Admiral Hotel Manila.

Rowel S. Barba, IPOPHL director general and NCIPR acting chair, credited this to increased enforcement efforts at the NCIPR and “an unprecedented level of collaboration” among committee members and rights holders.

“The success of our coordinated enforcement strategies sends a clear message: we stand firm against intellectual property violations. Dismantling counterfeiting networks is not merely regulatory, it’s foundational in spurring economic growth and upholding the values of fairness that we hold as a people,” Barba added.

Meanwhile, with the holiday season approaching, DTI acting secretary and NCIPR chair Cristina A. Roque urged consumers to resist counterfeit temptations.

Both IPOPHL and the DTI particularly commended the Bureau of Customs for playing a pivotal role in enforcement. BOC’s seizures accounted for an impressive 99% of the total haul year-to-date and marked an increase from P25.38 billion in the entire 2023.

Aside from the BOC, the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation also contributed seizures amounting to P25.36 million and P14.5 million, respectively.

“The BOC and the rest of the NCIPR have been relentless in rooting out counterfeits in both online markets and storefronts,” supervising director of IPOPHL’s IP Rights Enforcement Office (IEO) Christine V. Pangilinan-Canlapan said.

While the spike in seizures is noteworthy, Pangilinan-Canlapan also clarified that “a rise in seizure values does not necessarily equate to rampant counterfeit trade.”

“Instead, it reflects our dedication to transparency and the effectiveness of our efforts to turn the tides against counterfeit trade,” Pangilinan-Canlapan added.