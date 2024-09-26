CloudCFO seeks to infuse accounting with power of AI

CloudCFO, a cloud-based accounting and financial advisory firm based in the Philippines, is looking to incorporate AI into its platform to improve its services.

Since its establishment in 2016, CloudCFO has been providing financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Mickael Cardoso, CEO and founder of CloudCFO, describes the company as a chief finance officer (CFO) for hire, operating primarily through cloud technology, hence the name.

Cardoso emphasized that “our goal has always been to empower business leaders to achieve their goals through financial and accounting expertise, technology, and smart processes.”

With the emergence of AI, CloudCFO has shifted its focus to enhance its value-added service. Cardoso stated the integration of AI aims to improve the overall customer experience.

CloudCFO’s services include bookkeeping, accounting, payroll, tax compliance, and financial reporting. The inclusion of AI technology has enabled the company to automate expenses, enhance accuracy, and improve the timeliness of reports.

While certain aspects of the business still follow traditional practices due to documentation requirements of the government, CloudCFO said it is committed to embracing and adapting to new emerging technologies.

Additionally, as a cloud-based platform, the company ensures the adoption of the latest cybersecurity solutions and continuous improvement of its business processes.

CloudCFO has served over 200 businesses within the Philippines and internationally. Its client base mainly consists of emerging tech and food and beverage industry players, but the company remains open to serving other industries at an SME level.

Currently, CloudCFO is planning to expand its services to include business registration and establish a presence in the US, in addition to its existing branches in the Philippines and Singapore.