Thursday, September 26, 2024
Eaton appoints VSTECS as PH distributor for UPS portfolio

By Newsbytes.PH
Photo shows (from left) Fernando Morales, pre-sales manager of Eaton Philippines; Chalalai Kwansuwan, marketing communication manager – Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam at Eaton; Lizette Galvez, head of power quality at Eaton Electrical Philippines; Low Seh Min, power quality business development director for East Asia at Eaton Electric (Singapore); Tony Lin, country manager for Taiwan and Philippines at East Asia Eaton Electric (Singapore); Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS; Princess Chua, executive vice president and country chief operating officer of VSTECS; Shirley Wong, distributed power quality solutions manager for East Asia at Eaton Electric Singapore; Ana Aliemante, sales and marketing manager at VSTECS; Mina Catausan, product manager at VSTECS; and Melvin Manzanares, assistant manager for technology and product solutions group at VSTECS

Intelligent power management company Eaton recently announced the appointment of VSTECS Phils., Inc. as the authorized distributor of its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions in the Philippines.

Since its inception in 1998, VSTECS has become one of the leading providers of information technology solutions in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive range of IT products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses in the country.

In the Philippines, where natural disasters and power fluctuations are common, investing in reliable power management is essential for safeguarding IT hardware and preventing costly downtime.

Eaton, through VSTECS, offers the Philippine market a range of both single-phase and three-phase UPS products that ensure operational continuity, protect critical infrastructure, and allow precise monitoring and control to optimize performance and efficiency.

Jimmy Yam, vice president and general manager for East Asia at Eaton’s Electrical Sector said, “In today’s power-dependent landscape, the ability to safeguard against power disruptions is critical. Together, Eaton and VSTECS are set to support businesses in maintaining their operations seamlessly, even in the face of power challenges. Furthermore, this partnership enables VSTECS’ channel partners to offer tailored, cost-effective power management solutions, enhancing their value proposition and competitive edge in the market.”

Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils., Inc., said, “We are thrilled to partner with Eaton to bring their world-class power management solutions to the Philippine market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our customers with reliable and innovative technologies that protect their operations and enhance their capabilities. In addition, with the help of Eaton’s competitive channel programs, we will provide training and tailored sales and marketing support to our channel partners to help them expand their market presence and enhance customer satisfaction.”

VSTECS, as the authorized distributor, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to ensure that Eaton’s power management solutions are readily available and accessible to the Philippine market, empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

