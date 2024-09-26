Eaton appoints VSTECS as PH distributor for UPS portfolio

Intelligent power management company Eaton recently announced the appointment of VSTECS Phils., Inc. as the authorized distributor of its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions in the Philippines.

Since its inception in 1998, VSTECS has become one of the leading providers of information technology solutions in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive range of IT products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses in the country.

In the Philippines, where natural disasters and power fluctuations are common, investing in reliable power management is essential for safeguarding IT hardware and preventing costly downtime.

Eaton, through VSTECS, offers the Philippine market a range of both single-phase and three-phase UPS products that ensure operational continuity, protect critical infrastructure, and allow precise monitoring and control to optimize performance and efficiency.

Jimmy Yam, vice president and general manager for East Asia at Eaton’s Electrical Sector said, “In today’s power-dependent landscape, the ability to safeguard against power disruptions is critical. Together, Eaton and VSTECS are set to support businesses in maintaining their operations seamlessly, even in the face of power challenges. Furthermore, this partnership enables VSTECS’ channel partners to offer tailored, cost-effective power management solutions, enhancing their value proposition and competitive edge in the market.”

Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils., Inc., said, “We are thrilled to partner with Eaton to bring their world-class power management solutions to the Philippine market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our customers with reliable and innovative technologies that protect their operations and enhance their capabilities. In addition, with the help of Eaton’s competitive channel programs, we will provide training and tailored sales and marketing support to our channel partners to help them expand their market presence and enhance customer satisfaction.”

VSTECS, as the authorized distributor, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to ensure that Eaton’s power management solutions are readily available and accessible to the Philippine market, empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.