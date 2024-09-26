Globe, Lynk conduct successful satellite SMS trial in PH

Globe recently held a successful end-to-end satellite SMS customer trial in a remote area with no reception in Zambales, a milestone in the company’s initiative to deliver connectivity in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Globe’s technology strategy and innovations team lead the trial using satellite technology for SMS at Mapanuepe View Deck, Brgy. Aglao, Zambales. Photo shows (from left) solutions architects Bryril Alvarez, Innah Antoinette Perez, and Peter John Custodio

In the breakthrough test, Globe transmitted text messages using standard phones via Globe and TM SIMs through partner Lynk Global’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The historic trial marks the first time regular mobile phones on prepaid and postpaid accounts have connected directly to a satellite to send SMS. This is particularly relevant in the Philippines, where many areas remain isolated due to the archipelago’s diverse geographical makeup.

The live demonstration, conducted in a mobile blackspot in Lake Mapanuepe, Zambales, utilized Lynk’s state-of-the-art “cell tower in space” LEO satellites that provide direct-to-standard-phone global connectivity in partnership with Globe.

The test, which used a range of mobile devices, showed that direct-to-phone satellite communication is possible without any modifications to existing devices, allowing for widespread access and affordability.

“This is a significant step in our mission to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of location, stays connected to the world,” said Gerhard Tan, senior director and head of technology strategy and innovations at Globe.

“By leveraging Lynk Global’s low-earth orbit satellite technology, we are breaking barriers and bringing the next wave of solutions to the remotest areas, allowing families, travelers and businesses to stay closer than ever.”

Globe will hold another trial in different scenarios in Mindanao this month. The company plans to fully integrate this technology in its network in order to serve more GIDAs. Globe currently has presence in over 500 GIDAs across the country.