GoTyme backs Formula car driver Bianca Bustamante

GoTyme Bank, the Philippines’ fastest-growing bank with over four million users, is also the bank of choice among young achievers — and Formula car driver Bianca Bustamante is one of them.

A GoTyme Bank user, Bianca Bustamante understands how critical moments can benefit not just from efficiency and precision, but also from emotional intelligence.

This allows her to break barriers in a male-dominated sport, displaying a kind of tenacity and dedication that befits a true champion.

Like Bianca, GoTyme Bank has always done things differently, moving away from the traditional path and paving its own way to success.

As such, the bank supports individuals who are also defining their own success — fellow trailblazers and pioneers — in their respective fields.

A bank that breaks expectations and traditional banking experiences, GoTyme Bank caters to the unique needs of individuals on the go through a beautiful “phygital” model that balances convenience and connectivity with a human touch.

Recognizing the hard work that goes into earning every win and every peso, GoTyme Bank endeavors to be every Filipino’s partner in success by giving them effective solutions to their banking needs.

For GoTyme Bank, Bianca is not just a face that represents the country, but also someone who is writing her own beautiful story in the world of racing by simply being herself: a young, hardworking, high-achieving woman competing in international motorsport races around the world.

She believes that although beauty is not a priority in her field, there is nevertheless a lot of beauty to be found in the complexity of the track, the power of the machines, and the grace of their drivers.

Similarly, GoTyme Bank aims to continue to shine a light on the beauty of banking — and beyond.

GoTyme Bank showed its support for the inspiring young Filipina at the “Race to Inspire” event, where she was an ambassador.

Her first-ever fan-meet in Manila, the event was held recently at the Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia.

“Really happy to have GoTyme Bank’s support for ‘Race To Inspire’, our first-ever event in the Philippines. As title partner of the event, they played a big part in turning a vision we’ve had for a long time into a beautiful reality. Through their involvement, we were able to promote motorsport to the masses and I was able to witness firsthand that they are true to their mission of supporting young trailblazers. I’m really looking forward to the future and there’s definitely more to come,” says Bustamante.