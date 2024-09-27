eTrike technology takes spotlight in Cagayan Valley S&T fair

A locally manufactured eTrike was one of the main highlights during the opening of the 2024 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Cagayan Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the SM City Tuguegarao.

The eTrike is part of the e-mobility projects being implemented by Cagayan State University (CSU) and is funded by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as part of the inauguration of the Electromobility Research and Development Center (EMRDC).

The e-mobility project aims to provide a safer, more cost-effective, and more sustainable alternative to gasoline-fueled tricycles for public transportation in the region.

As part of the establishment of the EMRDC, the e-trike project was divided into three phases. The first two phases focused on the development and production of the e-trike.

After a successful viability study, two traditional tricycles were converted into e-trikes. The implementation period ran from June 2021 to May 2022, with a total fund of almost P80 million.

The center is now in the process of converting a traditional bus into an Electric Public Utility Bus (ePUB) as its fourth project, which began in December 2023 and will continue until December 2025.

At a press conference at the Cagayan State University – Carig Campus, DOST secretary Renato Solidum, along with CSU, partner agencies, researchers, and industry experts, signed a Technology Licensing Agreement and Memorandum of Agreement on e-trike technology and the future of the industry.

Solidum emphasized that science and technology are not just tools for discovery but pathways to progress and solutions to real-world problems.

Additionally, DOST undersecretary for research and development Leah J. Buendia highlighted that the technologies developed in Cagayan Valley demonstrate the strength of the academe and the creativity of local researchers and inventors in using their regional resources.

Tuguegarao City mayor Maila Ting-Que, through her representative. Renz Angelo Umambong, delivered a message of gratitude to DOST for the funding provided for the science and robotics laboratory of Tuguegarao City Science High School.

Umambong further stated that the 2024 RSTW is not just a celebration of achievements but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to foster innovation at the grassroots level.

This year’s RSTW in Cagayan includes a series of forums, training sessions, and workshops on various technological advancements in the region. — Kesha Shua Leosala, DOST-STII