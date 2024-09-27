NEDA reiterates call for passage of Open Access in Data Transmission bill

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has reiterated its call for Congress to pass the Open Access in Data Transmission Bill or the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, which the government has committed to ensuring fast, reliable, and affordable Internet access for all Filipinos.

NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan told the sixth Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, that the bill is significant and is crucial to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, as it will usher advancements across various sectors, including ICT, education, health, and agriculture.

The Ledac previously identified the Konektadong Pinoy Bill as a priority within the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) for passage before the end of the 19th Congress. The bill has already received approval from the House of Representatives and is currently awaiting plenary deliberation in the Senate.

Balisacan stressed that Senate Bill 2699 or the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, aims to enhance market accessibility, upgrade physical and digital infrastructure, and facilitate full participation of individuals and businesses in the digital economy, thereby providing affordable Internet access to every Filipino.

During the meeting, Senate president Francis G. Escudero and House speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez provided updates on the status of priority CLA bills.

Since the fifth LEDAC meeting on June 25, 2024, Marcos has signed two of the 28 priority CLA bills — the New Government Procurement Act and the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act — into law.

Two other measures approved by Congress — the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the VAT on Digital Services Bill — await the president’s signature.