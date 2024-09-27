Samsung PH launches entry-level variant for flagship model S24 series

Tech consumer giant Samsung has announced the launch its latest devices, which include the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the most affordable option in the S24 series, offering impressive specs.

Samsung said its goal with this model is to make its flagship series more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The S24 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection.

The phone’s dimensions are designed to maximize contrast and color with the vision booster feature, while still being comfortable to hold with one hand.

The phone is water-resistant up to a depth of 1.5 meters for less than 30 minutes, giving it an IP68 rating.

The S24 FE undergoing water resistance demo

For data and software security, the installed Samsung Knox provides a multi-layer security platform that safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection.

The camera module for the S24 FE includes a 3-lens assembly, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP Ultraw-wide lens, an 8MP optical zoom lens, and a 10MP selfie camera.

It also features AI capabilities such as “Circle to Search with Google,” “Live Translate,” “Interpreter,” “Transcript Assist,” “Photo Assist,” “Sketch to Image,” and “Chat Assist,” as well as the ProVisual Engine for improved low-light photography and videography.

The S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM. The pricing for each memory storage options are P39,990 for 128GB, P44,990 for 256GB, and P53,990 for 512GB.

The phone comes in Graphite, Blue, and Mint colors.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra feature additional AI functions optimized for their larger screens.

Both models use a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflection feature. The S10+ has a 12.4-inch screen, while the S10 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch screen, currently the largest in the market.

Both tablets sport a matte metallic finish, similar to the S24 smartphones, and have an IP68 rating, making them dust and waterproof.

The tablets also have scratch-resistant surfaces. IT is also equipped with the robust Samsung Knox security.

Samsung has upgraded the chipset to MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ for improved speed and performance.

The AI functions on the S10 series are similar to those on the S24 smartphones series, with additional features such as the “Note Assist,” which allows for the conversion of video and audio inputs to text transcripts and automatic alignment of handwriting.

The Magic Wizard S Pen, similar to the S24 Ultra, is available with both S10 models making it easier to use the Circle to Search and Sketch to Image functions.

They also come with an in-box keyboard attachment which converts the tablets into a laptop, with a trackpad.

Both models have a slot for microSD card memory expansion up to 1.5TB, and will be available in Platinum Silver and Moonstone Gray colors.

The S10 tablet is subjected to water resistance test

The pricing for each specific variant and memory capacities are:

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, P116,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, 12GB RAM 512GB Storage, P99,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage, P92,990

Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G, 12GB RAM 512GB Storage, P83,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage, P76,990

Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM 512GB Storage, P75,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage, P68,990

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, and S10 Ultra will be available on September 27, in authorized Samsung Retail stores and partner online stores.

A purchase of the Galaxy Tab between September 27 and October 3 will come with free Galaxy Buds FE, along with other promos and trade-in discounts.