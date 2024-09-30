Flagship smartphone Xiaomi 14T Series rolls out of factory

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi has released its latest flagship smartphone line — the Xiaomi 14T Series — during a worldwide broadcast from Berlin, Germany.

The new line comes with two models: the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro. Both feature a new Xiaomi proprietary design concept called the “Titan Design.” It includes a metallic camera module, ultra-thin bezel design, and aluminum alloy frame, giving it a sturdy look and feel.

Despite this, the ergonomic design and light weight make it comfortable to use. The IP68 rating of both models ensures that the phones are dust and water resistant, adding to their durability.

The series features a 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, peak brightness at 4,000 nits, and 3840Hz PWM dimming, ensuring a vibrant display under any lighting condition.

The 14T is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, and MediaTek NPU 780 configuration.

On the other hand, the 14T Pro has the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU, and MediaTek NPU 790. Both configurations can handle a lot of tasks, graphics, and AI processing.

The Xiaomi 14T series takes high-quality photos and videos with its camera designed through Xiaomi’s collaboration with the German camera company Leica.

Both models feature a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP in-display selfie camera, all equipped with Summilux optical lenses.

The 14T Pro has a better focal length and a 2.4μm Super Pixel size compared to the 14T’s 2.0μm Super Pixel.

The MasterCinema feature allows for HDR video recording at a maximum of 4k resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). The Director mode gives more camera parameter control to the user for those cinematic shots.

The AI capabilities of the 14T series bring a new level of productivity and creativity, brought by Xiaomi’s collaboration with Google.

The “Circle to Search with Google” makes it easier to look up any information about an image or text by circling the item. “AI Notes” and “AI Recorder” help with speech-to-text function and can even summarize and translate for better note-taking.

The 14T series also has the Google Gemini app installed to serve as an assistant in writing, learning, planning, and various other tasks.

The AI Eraser Pro allows the user to remove unwanted elements from photos taken, while AI Portrait can generate images or improve the photos taken.

AI processing also helps in boosting the quality of photos taken. Paired with the Summilux lens, colors are adjusted to how human eyes see the scene and improve night photography.

The 14T series comes in Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Titan Black colors. The 14T Pro model has a gloss finish, while the 14T model has a flat matte design.

The 14T has an additional Lemon Green color, which uses 50% bio-based materials, including lemon fiber, and 100% recycled PET, making it an eco-friendly choice.

The pricing, per memory storage options for the Xiaomi 14T Pro are:

12+1TB – P41,999 (Retail Store Exclusive)

12+512GB – P39,999

12+256GB – P37,999 (Online Store Exclusive)

The pricing, per memory storage options for the Xiaomi 14T Pro are:

12+512GB – P27,999

12+256GB – P25,999

The Xiaomi 14T series is available for pre-order from September 27 to Oct. 3 and would come with limited edition premium gifts, including a smartphone bag, tripod, vacuum cup, badge, and gift box worth P2,099, claimable from October 4 to 13.

Along with the 14T series, Xiaomi also launched 13 new products, from smartphone accessories to home appliances, to provide innovation and meet the diverse needs of consumers.