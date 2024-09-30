Globe hooks up with Samsung to offer free broadband prepaid installation

Tech giant Samsung has partnered with broadband provider Globe at Home to offer free GFiber broadband prepaid installation to subscribers.

Samsung is set to release three massive TVs this October — the 85″ Crystal UHD 4K DU7000 Smart TV, 98″ Crystal UHD 4K DU9000 Smart TV, and 75″ Crystal UHD 4K DU7000 Smart TV.

These models feature the PurColor feature, providing a wider spectrum of color for a more vibrant picture compared to traditional RGB models.

In addition, the TVs include 4k Upscaling, using AI Technology to enhance the resolution of videos or images to near 4k quality, even if the source file is not 4k.

The Motion Xcelerator ramps up the refresh rate to 120Hz, delivering smooth motion transitions and eliminating motion blur or shadow in the video.

Samsung also offers the Soundbar HW-Q600C, providing Dolby Atmos surround sound while maintaining a subtle and minimalistic design.

Customers can purchase the soundbar separately or inquire about discounts and package offers from their nearest authorized Samsung dealer.

In order to deliver great home entertainment, a good Internet connection is needed, which the GFiber Prepaid offers. It has a reloadable “Unli” Internet connection that could reach speeds for up to 50Mbps.

The prepaid nature of GFiber allows users to control their Internet expenses and use the connection as needed without lockup contracts.

Customers who purchase a Samsung Smart TV until December 31 will receive free GFiber Prepaid installation, valued at P1,499.

For customers interested only in the fiber Internet, they should monitor the Gfiber Prepaid website for flash deals, where they could get the modem installation for only P999, and load promos that could go as low a P199 for 7 days.

Abigail Cardino, VP and Head of Brand Management for Globe’s Broadband Business, stated: “With free GFiber Prepaid installation, we’re not only delivering a dependable Internet connection but also ensuring that our customers can fully enjoy the best in entertainment technology.”