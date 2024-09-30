Lenovo PH parades new line of AI laptops, PCs

Chinese computer maker Lenovo showcased in the country its latest line of laptops and PCs, optimized with AI technology and designed for enhanced functionality and immersive experiences.

Ferdinand Fetros, Lenovo Philippines SMB 4P manager, listed the key benefits and performance aspects of the latest line of Lenovo products.

First, the enhanced performance with the latest Intel processors. The laptop models feature the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, which have the increased neural processing unit (NPU) that could accommodate AI processes without burdening the central processing unit (CPU) and graphic processing unit (GPU).

The ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 desktop PC is powered by the latest 14th Gen i7 Intel Core processors, which have AI-accelerated features using the vPro Enterprise.

The advanced AI features include real-time language translation, security, video editing, gaming, data analysis, and intuitive user interfaces. AI-enabled PCs are also capable of efficiently managing power consumption, which makes the battery life last longer.

Below is the lineup with their respective quick spec list:

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processor, with optional Intel vPro

OS: Up to Windows 11 Pro

Display: 14″ WUXGA (1920×1200) or WUXGA+ (2240×1400) resolution, 16:10 ratio

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5

Storage: Dual SSD slot Gen 4×4, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 7 Laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processor

OS: Up to Windows 11 Pro

Display: 14″ WUXGA (1920×1200) or 2.8K (2880×1620) resolution, 16:10 ratio

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5

Storage: Dual 2280 slot, 2242 compatible, up to 2TB + 2TB M.21 PCIe SSD

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 laptop

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, with Intel vPro

OS: Up to Windows 11 Pro

Display: 14.5″ WUXGA (1920×1200), WQXGA (2560×1600), or 3k (3072×1920) resolution, 16:10 ratio

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada and Intel Arc Graphics

RAM: 16GB, 32GB, or 48GB

Storage: Up to 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 desktop

Processor: Intel Core i7 Gen 14 processor, with Intel vPro Enterprise

OS: Windows 11 Pro or Linux Ubuntu

Graphics: Intel Arc A3101 and Intel UHD 770 integrated

RAM: 2x DDR5 slots

Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 2280 slots and up to 2TB 3.5″ SATA

Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D

3D Software Platform: 3D Explorer Wave 2

Screen Size: 27″

3D Resolution: 1920×2160

Ratio: 16:9

Eye protection: Eyesafe2.0

Among the laptop offerings, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 provides all-around utility, with AI-assisted productivity brought forward with its commendable processors and a low-power NPU that allows the user to do more while on battery power.

The ThinkBook 14 Gen 7

The ThinkBook 14 Gen 7, meanwhile, offers almost the same performance as the E14, but with better user comfort while on the go.

The higher resolution display gives better images, and the preloaded software “Lenovo Smart Meeting” uses AI to cancel noise, blur backgrounds, and correct eye contact during video conferences.

The spacious key alignments make it easier to type fast, and it has a protective seal, keeping the laptop safe from liquid spills.

For users who want a slimmer and lighter laptop to bring around, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 offers that, with more screen resolution options.

The great display, coupled with high in-box RAM options and NVIDIA GPU makes it a great option for using graphic-heavy applications like AutoCAD, Revit, and SOLIDWORKS used by engineers, architects, and designers.

The ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 gives more manageability, advanced security, and reliability while being enclosed in a small-form desktop PC casing that could easily be hidden for aesthetic value.

The i7 processor, vPro Enterprise, and Intel Arc Graphics are linked to a customizable fan speed controller, providing a noise-free work environment, perfect for tasks that require focus or participating in conference calls.

A good monitor to pair with the ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 is the ThinkVision 27 3D, which gives glasses-free 3D rendering. The monitor makes use of sensors that identify and follows the user’s eyes, adjusting the rendered 3D image to give the perfect 3D image.

With its advanced 3D software platform, it could easily convert 2D images into 3D. This monitor makes it very useful for engineers, designers, or for a unique entertainment experience.

The latest series Lenovo products prices are given below: