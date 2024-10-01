GCash marks 20th year with revamped interface, giveaways

Local mobile payment app GCash is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it’s passing on the celebration to its users.

Neil Trinidad, GCash chief marketing officer, recalled how GCash started off as a short message service (SMS)-based money transfer service back in 2004 and grew into a financial super app with several offerings.

Trinidad also noted how GCash became a “pandemic lifesaver” during 2020, helping people keep their utility bills paid and sending money to relatives in need.

To kick off its month-long birthday celebration in October, GCash is revamping the app interface to feature this 20-year achievement. The app will also feature promos and deals with GCash’s merchant partners.

GCash will have a “Grand Giveaway” from October 10-30, giving out a total of P30 million in prizes, including:

Over 300,000 winners of GCash Credits

200 winners of Oppo A3 smartphone

100 winners of grocery packages, worth P50,000 each

100 winners of Yamaha MTX YTX 125 motorcycle

Users of the app only need to give their phones a shake to get a chance to win these prizes, without any purchase required.

They should also check their GCash app throughout the month of October for the final mechanics of the giveaway and exclusive deals available.