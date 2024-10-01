Pinoy startup first to map human behavior using AI

An all-Filipino team composed of behavioral scientists, psychologists, AI and data scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs from the Philippines and Silicon Valley are leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the way human behavior is understood and predicted at scale.

Netopia AI, a startup founded recently by a team of Filipino visionaries, is pioneering the development of a Large Behavioral Model, a transformative technology designed to revolutionize the traditional understanding of human behavior.

By integrating advanced AI modeling with cutting-edge insights from psychology, neuroscience, sociology, behavioral economics, and other social sciences, the company aims to offer unparalleled predictive capabilities that will redefine business-customer interactions across industries.

“The next revolution is not technological, it is behavioral,” said Axel Kornerup, Netopia AI’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

“Human behavior is the driving force of technological and societal progress. Despite scientific and technological revolution, our understanding of human behavior remains fragmented. Netopia AI aims to address this gap by mapping human behavior to unlock the potential of every individual.”

As the world’s first large-scale and first-of-its-kind behavioral modeling solution, Netopia AI’s Large Behavioral Model represents a significant leap forward, offering an innovative solution for comprehending and predicting behavior with unprecedented precision.

Jason Albia, co-founder and COO of Netopia AI, emphasized the importance of data in understanding the holistic picture of human behavior across domains and application areas.

“In this day and age, data is the new currency, especially for any groundbreaking research and product development initiatives,” Albia emphasized.

He added that capturing behavioral data from a mix of methods including surveys and one’s digital footprint, including social media, are crucial in analyzing human behavior to generate multidimensional profiles.

By using an integrative Large Behavioral Model, Netopia AI can help drive transformative change across various sectors, from personalized healthcare and adaptive learning systems to enhanced customer engagement strategies.

Albia added that this technology can also be applied to shape the future of marketing, e-commerce, finance, election and policy, human resource and education in the Philippines and beyond.

Fellow Filipinos who have made significant strides in the field of technology here and abroad have expressed their support, lauding Netopia AI for bringing this game-changing vision to life.

Aldo Carrascoso, a trailblazer in technology and innovation with a proven track record of successful ventures, shared his enthusiasm for Netopia AI’s mission.

“The ability to predict and simulate human behavior through multidimensional insights is a game-changer for countless industries. I believe in Netopia AI’s vision and am eager to see the profound impact they will have on the market,” Carrascoso remarked.

Jojo Flores, co-founder of Plug and Play Tech Center, a global early-stage investor and technology startup accelerator, has been instrumental in the success of over 2,000 tech startups annually across more than 20 countries.

Flores highlighted the transformative potential of Netopia AI’s work: “Anticipating and modeling human behavior with such depth and precision is revolutionary. I fully support Netopia AI’s mission and am excited to witness their contributions to various industries.”

By securing additional funding from investors like Carrascoso and Flores, Netopia AI can further build its Large Behavioral Model, acquire top talent, and establish the necessary infrastructure to expand its operations.