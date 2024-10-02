Clark Loop bus relaunched with fully cashless fare system

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) recently marked a milestone in the local public transportation evolution by launching the Clark Loop bus operations with a fully cashless Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS).

The launch event was attended by CDC president and CEO Agnes Devanadera, DOTr undersecretary Andy Ortega, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III, and AFPI chief commercial officer Sharon Fong.

The Clark Loop bus service covering 25 stops from SM City Clark to the Clark International Airport caters to employees, visitors, and tourists within the Clark Freeport Zone.

By adopting beep card or beep QR tickets as exclusive modes of payment, the Clark Loop has eliminated cash handling.

“We want to showcase a disciplined transport system in Clark, and this government-led pilot will help us refine the service before allowing private sector involvement. We are starting with 10 buses on the Clark Loop. It’s cashless, with Wi-Fi, GPS, and it runs on time. Our aim is to influence passenger behavior, emphasizing discipline and punctuality,” said Devanadera.

AFPI said the relaunch of Clark Loop as the first fully cashless bus system in Central Luzon is a clear example of how cities can leverage digital payment systems to improve public services, presenting a model for other cities and municipalities to follow as they aim to modernize public transport systems and provide better services to commuters.

It said the streamlined boarding process through cashless transactions leads to reduced congestion and shorter travel times, ultimately boosting ridership and satisfaction levels.

To travel with beep card on the Clark Loop bus line, commuters may line up at any of its stops, hop on, tap in upon entering, then tap out upon alighting the bus.

They can also purchase beep QR tickets in advance exclusively through the beep app, downloadable in the App Store or Google Play. Note that the QR ticket must be used within 24 hours from the time of purchase, or it will be forfeited without a refund. To use it, simply scan the QR ticket upon riding the bus.

Fares start at P15, depending on the number of stops traveled. A full 25-stop travel from SM City Clark to Clark International Airport costs P49.50. Some channels may also charge a minimal convenience fee.