Pinoy IT-BPM firm Pointwest among HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work For’

Pointwest, a Filipino-owned IT-BPM company with over two decades of industry experience in servicing global companies, has recently been named by HR Asia as one of the “Best Companies to Work For” in the Philippines this year.

This is the company’s first recognition from HR Asia and marks the culmination of Pointwest’s continuous efforts to create an outstanding work environment for its employees.

“This award is more than just a recognition; it is a commitment to continue striving for excellence, to continuously improve, and to provide an exceptional experience for our employees,” said Annalie Ventura, Pointwest’s chief human resource officer.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work For recognizes notable organizations with the best HR practices and their high level of employee engagement. This recognition program draws upon employee sentiments to identify their annual list of exemplary employers.

Throughout the years, Pointwest has implemented a range of transformative policies and reforms that aim to continuously improve their work environment.

Among them are enhancements to employee communication to ensure transparency and open dialogue among colleagues and implementing a flexible hybrid work setup that promotes a healthy work-life balance.

Ventura described Pointwest’s workplace transformation throughout the years as a significant evolution to a more customer-centric and employee-centric culture. This evolution, she said, was guided by the principles of agility and accountability.

“These principles have guided us for the past 20 years in the IT-BPM industry, and they will continue to light our path as we scale to new heights,” she explained.

“We need the right combination of talent and culture that evolve in response to new trends and new business needs. Our people need to possess a diverse skill set that includes technical abilities, leadership, soft skills, and critical thinking to harness the broader impact of technology into the right solutions,” Ventura added.

Never one to settle on its achievements, Pointwest is already moving forward with further refinements to their people and culture programs.

Pointwest continues to digitize its talent and HR operations with HRIS solutions that will accelerate data-driven decision-making, integrating AI/ML technology for accelerated recruitment processes, workforce planning, and more

“By focusing on continuous improvement, employee engagement, and innovative practices, we aim to elevate the overall employee experience further as a top-tier work environment,” Ventura explained.